Samsung Galaxy S10 Render Leak Tips Dual Rear Cameras, Galaxy S10+ With Snapdragon 855 Purportedly Benchmarked

, 07 December 2018
Samsung Galaxy S10 Render Leak Tips Dual Rear Cameras, Galaxy S10+ With Snapdragon 855 Purportedly Benchmarked

Photo Credit: Twitter/Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S10 render leak shows no rear fingerprint scanner

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 render suggests dual camera setup at the back
  • The dual camera setup is stacked horizontally at the back
  • Alleged Galaxy S10+ with Snapdragon 855 SoC seen on AnTuTu

Samsung Galaxy S10 is largely expected to come in three different variants - one with a flat screen surface, one with dual-curved edged screen, and the most premium variant coming in with a large dual-curved display and quad cameras at the back. While we've seen several renders of the Galaxy S10+, a render of the Galaxy S10 showing off its back has now surfaced online. Furthermore, the Galaxy S10+ running on the new Snapdragon 855 processor has been spotted on AnTuTu, and it is seen performing better than the Exynos 9820 variant as well.

Tipster Ice Universe has tweeted a render of the Samsung Galaxy S10, and it shows off the back of the device, along with the new case. The Galaxy S10 is seen sporting a dual camera setup at the back stacked horizontally with the flash sitting beside it. There's no rear fingerprint scanner, so it could be either mounted on the side, or underneath the display.

As per earlier reports, the most premium variant of the Samsung GalaxyS10 is expected to sport an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, the middle Galaxy S10 variant is tipped to sport an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and the least premium variant is tipped to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has also been spotted on AnTuTu (via Techtastic.nl) once again, but this time its seen powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. The new SoC trumps the Exynos 9820 SoC as well as the Kirin 980 SoC as well, albeit by a small margin. The alleged Samsung Galaxy S10+ powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor scores a 343,051, while the Exynos 9820 SoC scores slightly less at 325,067.

A recent leak suggests that the Galaxy S10+ is expected to have 5G support, a large 6.7-inch display, dual front cameras, and four cameras at the back. As mentioned, new render leaks have also claimed quad cameras at the back.

As always, we recommend you take everything with a pinch of salt, until all the official details are out.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy S10 Render Leak Tips Dual Rear Cameras, Galaxy S10+ With Snapdragon 855 Purportedly Benchmarked
