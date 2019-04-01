Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Release Date, Launch Colours Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will hit the market in South Korea starting on April 5, the company announced on Monday. That date applies to those who have pre-ordered the phone, while general sales will begin from April 15.

"We are proud of the work we've accomplished to bring our the first 5G smartphone to market and look forward to bringing it to everyone around the world in the coming year," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant has already been confirmed - the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB variant will be priced at KRW 1,390,000 (roughly Rs. 84,600), and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 512GB variant will be priced at KRW 1,550,000 (roughly Rs.94,400). The 256GB variant will be available in Crown Silver, Majestic Black, and Royal Gold colour variants, while the 512GB variant will only be available in Crown Silver and Majestic Black colour variants.

As one of the only companies with an end-to-end 5G solution from chipsets, network core, radio solutions and user devices, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver a next-generation smartphone and network.

In South Korea, the 5G commercial network has been on air since December by all mobile operators using Samsung's 5G network core and radio solutions.

"With speeds up to roughly 20 times faster than 4G networks, consumers on a 5G network can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games, stream 4K video with virtually no lag and enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences," Samsung said in a statement.

Written with inputs from IANS