Samsung Galaxy S10 series have already emerged as some of the most anticipated smartphones. While the South Korean is yet to formally reveal the new series, the handsets have been a part of the rumour mill for some time. The lineup is said to consist of three different variants - alongside a 10th-anniversary model. But now, the price of the Galaxy S10 variants has surfaced online to suggest how successful will the new flagship be against this year's Galaxy S9. Samsung is separately in the rumours for preparing the key accessories of the Galaxy S10.

Citing a source at a "major tech retailer", Gizmodo UK has posted the prices of all the three variants of the Galaxy S10. The flat display design-featuring Galaxy S10 Lite with a screen size of 5.8-inch and 128GB of onboard storage is said to debut in the UK at GBP 669 (around Rs. 60,500). This is notably significantly lower than the price of the Galaxy S9 that debuted in the UK market with a starting price of GBP 739 (roughly Rs. 66,800). This year's Samsung flagship was launched in India with an initial price of Rs. 57,900.

Apart from the base variant in the new series, the regular Galaxy S10 model with a 6.1-inch screen size is said to be priced at GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 72,200) for the 128GB storage version, while its 512GB storage option is reported at GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 90,300). Samsung is also reportedly preparing the Galaxy S10+ that will go on sale in the UK with its 128GB storage variant at GBP 899 (roughly Rs. 81,200), while its 512GB storage version could cost you GBP 1,099 (roughly Rs. 99,300).

The report's source has also divulged a 1TB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ that is said to arrive in the UK at a whopping GBP 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,26,400). This might be the special edition Galaxy S10 model that recently rumoured with a massive, 6.7-inch display and six cameras. This is so far speculated as the 10th-anniversary Samsung Galaxy model that could also support 5G connectivity.

Alongside revealing the prices, Gizmodo UK has mentioned that the Galaxy S10 launch is set for a dedicated Samsung Unpacked event that will take place before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, precisely on February 20. However, the smartphone will only be available for pre-orders after its launch and will go on sale starting March 8. The availability schedule may vary globally.

Gizmodo UK also reiterates some of the previous rumours, including the presence of an Infinity-O Display on the Galaxy S10 and features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The new flagship is also said to have the ability to wirelessly charge other compatible devices. This feature is rumoured as Powershare. Moreover, Huawei has recently brought a similar option on the Mate 20 Pro that allows users to charge other Qi-based devices wirelessly.

Specifically, the 5G variant that is likely to help Samsung steal Apple's thunder is said to debut in "late Q2 at the earliest". Having said that, the company may showcase the new model at its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event.

In another news, folks at SamMobile have managed to leak some of the Galaxy S10 accessories that Samsung could unveil alongside the new models. The list includes the Galaxy S10 Silicone, S-View Flip, and LED Wallet covers. It is said that Samsung will bring the S-View Flip Cover, Rugged Protective Stand, and Silicone Cover for all the three variants of the Galaxy S10. However, a Leather Cover is expected to be exclusive to the Galaxy S10+. Similar could be the case for the LED Wallet cover.

The S-View Flip Cover for the Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to have Black, White, and Yellow colour options, while the Silicone Cover could come in White, Blue, Black, and Navy colour options. The most premium in the lineup, the Leather Cover, is rumoured in Black and Navy colours. Further, the Rugged Protective Cover for the Galaxy S10 could have Silver, Black, White, and Blue colour options. The LED Wallet cover, on the other hand, is rumoured in White, Black, and Green colours.

Samsung is also rumoured to bring a Hyperknit cover for the Galaxy S10 family. The Galaxy S9 received the new cover type earlier this year. Furthermore, the Galaxy S10 is said to have Black, Green, White, and Yellow colour options alongside some gradient colour versions.