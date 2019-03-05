Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pre-Orders in South Korea Lower Than Those of Predecessors: Report

, 05 March 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 Pre-Orders in South Korea Lower Than Those of Predecessors: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has reportedly received fewer pre-orders compared to the S9 series

Highlights

  • Pre-orders for the S10 fell short compared to that of the S9 and Note 9
  • One reason for this is many could be holding out for the Galaxy Fold
  • The Galaxy S10 series includes the S10, S10+ and S10e

This year's Unpacked event was the biggest and probably the most important one for Samsung in a while, since not only did it mark 10 years of Galaxy flagships but it was also the first time Samsung launched not one, not two — but a total of five flagship offerings at one go. The Galaxy S10 series is currently available for pre-order in multiple counties, however a recent report shows that number of units pre-ordered on the first day when registrations opened, was a lot lesser when compared to first-day bookings of the Galaxy S9 series and even the Galaxy Note 9, in South Korea.

A report published by The Korea Herald states that 140,000 Samsung Galaxy S10 units were booked by users on the first day, since pre-orders began. This includes orders for all three phones put together. This is a lot lesser compared the 180,000 units booked for the Samsung Galaxy S9 (Review) series and 200,000 units for the Galaxy Note 9 (Review), on day-one. One of the reasons for this could be due to the fact that customers are holding out on the two other flagships, which are set to launch soon in South Korea.

Samsung is reportedly scheduled to launch the Galaxy S10 5G later this month and around mid-May, it will launch the Galaxy Fold. Granted that both these models would probably be a lot more expensive compared to the Galaxy S10s, but customers could also be wanting to wait and see how and if these 5G models compare to the 4G ones, before making their buying decision. South Korea is also one of the first countries to have a commercial 5G roll-out later this year, which could be another reason why customers over there are holding out for the 5G models to drop.

