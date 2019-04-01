Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ Heart Rate Sensor Now Lights Up for Reverse Wireless Charging After Update

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ Heart Rate Sensor Now Lights Up for Reverse Wireless Charging After Update

01 April 2019
A new update for the S10 lights up the heart rate sensor when reverse charging wirelessly

Highlights

  • The heart rate sensor on the S10, S10+ lights up when reverse charging
  • The update is rolling out in India now
  • This feature won’t work on the Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have heart rate sensors at the back, which have now gotten an added purpose, besides measuring your heart rate of course. In the latest update for both the phones, the heart rate sensor can be used as a visual indicator to check if your Galaxy S10 is actually wirelessly charging your other device. All Galaxy S10s are capable of reverse wireless charging, which lets you use the back of the phone to charge either another phone or any other Qi-compatible accessory.

The update is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S10 devices in India and our Galaxy S10 review unit immediately picked it up. The software update is about 464.08MB in size and the changelog indicates stability improvements to the camera and improved performance for the Wireless PowerShare feature.

When Wireless PowerShare is enabled from the notification shade, an LED in the heart rate sensor module starts blinking blue, so you know that this feature is active. As soon as you place a Qi-compatible device on the back, the LED light turns red, to indicate that the device is charging. This is a thoughtful little tweak from Samsung's part as it makes it a lot easier to check if your device is charging or not, at a glance. The Samsung Galaxy S10e (Review) on the other hand won't be able to take advantage of this since it doesn't have a heart rate sensor.

Samsung has had a busy start in 2019, launching a total of three flagship phones in all major markets around the world, and a few more that are coming soon. The company is all set to launch the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea soon, although recent leaks of the phone might have already revealed some of the phone's specifications.

Then, there's Samsung's very ambitious Galaxy Fold smartphone, which is should be going on sale sometime in May, in Europe. This is the company's first foldable smartphone, which sports an entirely new form factor. According to some latest information from Samsung, the company claims that the Galaxy Fold is capable of withstanding 200,000 folds, which they say is the roughly equivalent of using it for five years.

Roydon Cerejo An armchair fitness freak, loves everything tech. Recovering compulsive hoarder of PC components. More
