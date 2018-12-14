Samsung Galaxy S10+ is due to launch early next earlier, as the premium offering in the anticipated Galaxy S10 lineup. The entire series has been in rumours for weeks now, and the Galaxy S10+ is now tipped to come with three rear camera sensors. The latest revelation counters the previous reports that claimed the presence of four instead of three rear camera sensors on the top-end Galaxy S10 model. An image showing the Galaxy S10+ case has separately emerged on the Web that suggests a 3.5mm headphone jack. In another news, Samsung has reportedly filed patents for three new smartphone models with titles 'Rize10', 'Rize20', and 'Rize30'. These could be related to the three models under the Galaxy S10 family or a separate range of smartphones altogether.

Among other new leaks, the tipster who uses pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter to often report unannounced developments claims that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will come with three rear camera sensors - similar to the regular Galaxy S10. This isn't in line with the previous reports that highlighted four rear camera sensors on the Galaxy S10+.

The tipster also reiterates that apart from the three rear camera sensors, the Galaxy S10+ will come with two front-facing sensors. In contrast, it is said that the regular Galaxy S10 will come with a single selfie camera.

Purported protective films of the Galaxy S10+ previously suggested that how Samsung would provide a dual selfie camera. The smartphone is rumoured to come with two display holes on the Infinity-O Display panel. However, this isn't likely to be the case with the regular Galaxy S10 that is so far rumoured to have a single selfie camera that could sit under a single display hole.

The tipster also notes that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a single front camera sensor similar to the Galaxy S10. Furthermore, the inferior-most model in the Galaxy S10 family is said to have a dual rear camera setup.

Separately, as spotted by Netherlandish website LetsGoDigital, Samsung has filed patent applications in the UK and Mexico for three of its new smartphone models that are referred to the Rize10, Rize20, and Rize30. These could be the three model under the Galaxy S10 family. However, the South Korean giant could unveil the Rize phones as an all-new series for developing markets as well. It is safe to expect that the company could reveal more details around its new development sometime early next year - likely at Mobile World Congress 2019 in late February.

Tipster Ice Universe in a separate tweet also posted an image of a Galaxy S10+ case. The case appears to have a hole for the 3.5mm headphone jack. This suggests that Samsung could continue to offer the traditional port over switching to digital audio that uses the USB Type-C port. Having said that, a previous report claimed that the company is set to ditch the 3.5mm jack from the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ case leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Earlier on Thursday, the UK pricing of the Galaxy S10 family leaked online. The flat display design-featuring Galaxy S10 Lite with a screen size of 5.8-inch and 128GB of onboard storage is said to debut in the UK at GBP 669 (around Rs. 60,500), while the regular Galaxy S10 model with a 6.1-inch screen size is said to be priced at GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 72,200) for the 128GB storage version and its 512GB storage option is reported at GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 90,300). The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is said to go on sale in the UK with its 128GB storage variant at GBP 899 (roughly Rs. 81,200), while its 512GB storage version could cost you GBP 1,099 (roughly Rs. 99,300).