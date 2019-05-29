Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Software Update Rollout Suspended After User Complaints: Report

The software update is no longer available for download.

Updated: 29 May 2019 18:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Software Update Rollout Suspended After User Complaints: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 series started receiving the update last week

Samsung rolled out an update last week to its Galaxy S10 series bringing in camera improvements and more. However, soon after the update was released, users started complaining of random freezes, unresponsive apps and other issues. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung has pulled the plug on the latest bug-filled update. The update is no longer available to download, and users will have to wait for another update to release soon. There's no word from Samsung as to when that will happen.

SamMobile states that Samsung has suspended its latest Samsung Galaxy S10 series update after a slew of bug reports were filed by early adopters. The update, as mentioned, is no longer available to download. The rollout should have been stopped as well, and all those who have already updated their phones, will have to wait for a fix from Samsung in the next update. Samsung hasn't revealed when it plans to release the next update, so there's no option but to wait it out.

The latest update brought along issues that caused third-party applications like Nova Launcher, Twitter, and WhatsApp to become unresponsive. For a few users, phones became totally unresponsive and did not react to touch inputs at all for some time, and then reverted back to functioning normally. Other annoyances that seemingly cropped up after the recent update includes a slower unlock speed, the phone app freezing randomly, automatic restarts, and an overall laggy UI navigation experience.

Measures such as clearing the app, clearing system cache, booting the phone in recovery mode, or even a factory reset could not resolve the issues. The update was reported to bring Night Mode tweaks, Live Focus support with both ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens, and the May Android security patch as well.

To recall, the update was only released in Switzerland.

