Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving a new update in India, which brings the May security patch and camera enhancements. The camera improvements brought by the update include the ability to use Night Mode with the wide-angle mode enabled and other quality improvements for low-light photography. Moreover, the Live Focus mode can now be used with the telephoto lens on the phone. The update is now available for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e in India, and has reportedly been released in Germany and Russia as well.

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 trio reportedly enhances the performance of Night Mode. The dedicated low-light photography mode, which earlier solely employed the main sensor, is now said to be enabled for the ultra-wide-camera as well, allowing users to capture brighter wide-angle photos in low-light conditions. Moreover, the overall image quality of the photos captured using Night Mode has also been improved, as they are now claimed to show less grainy texture.

Another camera enhancement comes in the form of a more versatile Live Focus mode. The update has reportedly introduced Live Focus support for the telephoto lens on the Galaxy S10 series phones. But this feature can only be used by the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, as the Galaxy S10e does not come with a telephoto lens in the first place. The overall stability of the camera has also been improved. The changelog of the update also states that the connectivity and stability of Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth, has been improved too.

Gadgets 360 has independently confirmed that the new software update is now live over-the-air (OTA) for Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e phones in India. The update is likely being released in a phased manner and will reach all Galaxy S10 series owners over the next few days. To manually look for the update on your Samsung Galaxy S10 series phone, head over to Settings > Software Update on your phone.

To recall, the new software update was first released in Switzerland last week, however, the rollout was later suspended due to user complaints. Samsung later released a corrective update to resolve the reported issues for Galaxy S10 series users in Switzerland.