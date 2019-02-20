Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event begins at 12.30am IST on Thursday, February 21, 2019 (11am PT, Wednesday, February 20). Samsung is expected to launch three new smartphones - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e - during this event. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ are expected to be flagship smartphones, while the Samsung Galaxy S10e is expected to be slightly more affordable. Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S10 price, Galaxy S10+ price, and the Galaxy S10e price during the event. Samsung is also expected to launch some accessories for these smartphones and leaks suggest that we could see a pair of truly wireless headphones (Samsung Galaxy Buds) and fitness wearables (Samsung Galaxy Watch Active), both of which were leaked ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event. We'll be updating this story with details from Samsung as the event unfolds, and here's how you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event live.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications aren't official yet but leaks suggest that the smartphone could have a new Infinity-O Display with almost no bezels. The size of the display is expected to be 6.1 inches and the smartphone is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 855 SoC or the Exynos 9820 SoC, depending on the region. The Galaxy S10 is expected to ship with reverse wireless charging and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader too, as was leaked recently. The smartphone is expected to ship with three rear cameras and one front camera, according to leaks. This smartphone is expected to run Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is expected to ship with similar hardware as the Galaxy S10, with the Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, reverse wireless charging, three rear cameras, and two front cameras. The Galaxy S10+ is expected to feature a larger 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display and a larger 4,000mAh battery. It is also expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, according to various leaks. This smartphone is also expected to run Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy S10e specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, according to leaks, is expected to ship with a 5.8-inch Infinity-O Display. The primary difference between this and the Galaxy S10+ smartphone is expected to be a single selfie camera instead of two. It's also expected to ship with a dual rear camera setup instead of three, leaks claimed. This variant is expected to ship with Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 820 SoC, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It's expected to run Samsung's One UI on top of Android 9 Pie, and is expected to ship with a 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e price in India

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e price in India is not known at the moment. Samsung might announce the price of these three phones during the event.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is expected to be an upgrade to the Galaxy Watch and it's expected to do away with the circular dial that its predecessor used for navigation. As for the Galaxy Buds, these are expected to be truly wireless earbuds that ship with a case that supports wireless charging. We'll add more details once the event begins.