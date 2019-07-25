Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e Start Receiving July Android Update: Report

The size of the update is 388MB, and it is rolling out in Germany and Switzerland.

Updated: 25 July 2019 16:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e Start Receiving July Android Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is getting a new software update

Highlights
  • The firmware version for the update is G97*FXXU3ASG8
  • The update is rolling out over the air in select regions for now
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 got the update before Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e are reportedly receiving a new update that brings the July 2019 Android Security Patch. The firmware version for the latest update is reportedly G97*FXXU3ASG8 and it is said to be about 388MB in size. This update is rolling out over the air, and the users should get a notification when it arrives on their phone. For those who cannot wait, they can head on to the Settings menu on their phones to check manually.

Sammobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, and Samsung Galaxy S10+ are all now receiving a new update that brings the July security patch. The update is rolling out in Switzerland and Germany and only the Exynos variants of the S10 series phones are getting it for now, the report states.

To check for the update manually, head over to Settings > Software Update, and if see an update, hit the Download and install option. The report also says that once the update is installed, there is no going back to the older software, so the users may want to wait and see if the update is fully bug-free, before installing it.

It is rather surprising that Samsung has taken this long to roll out the July Android security patch to its flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 series, given that its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S9 started receiving the update very early in the month. In any case, the rollout has now begun, and the update should reach more regions soon.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, July Android Security Patch, Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e Start Receiving July Android Update: Report
