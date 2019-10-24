Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Festive Offers Bring Up to Rs. 18,790 Worth Benefits in India

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e are available with festive offers through offline channels, Samsung Opera House and Samsung outlets across India.

By | Updated: 24 October 2019 17:03 IST
Festive offers on Samsung Galaxy S10 series are live until October 31

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e is available with an instant cashback of Rs. 8,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ get cashback up to Rs. 5,000
  • There are bundled benefits up to Rs. 6,000

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e have received festive offers in India. The offers, which will live until October 31, bring benefits up to Rs. 18,790 on the Galaxy S10e. Similarly, customers purchasing the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are eligible to receive benefits up to Rs. 17,000. For these benefits, Samsung has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent cashback for SBI cardholders. Also as part of the above mentioned benefits, there are bundled benefits up to Rs. 6,000 on the Galaxy S10-series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 festive offers in India

Under the latest festive offers, the Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with an instant cashback worth Rs. 8,000. Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10+ are also entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. Additionally, there will be 10 percent cashback for SBI cardholders and bundle benefits up to Rs. 6,000. The offers will be available across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, and Samsung outlets in India.

In addition to the Galaxy S10 family, Samsung has brought festive offers to other smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A70s that debuted in India last month under the festive offers comes bundled with ITFIT Bluetooth Earphone worth Rs. 1,999. The company is also offering an additional 10 percent cashback for customers purchasing the Galaxy A80, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A20s, and the Galaxy A70s through SBI credit cards.

Last week, Samsung also kicked off its Diwali Sale that brings cashback offers and discounts on models such as the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10. The Diwali Sale is live through Samsung's online store in the country until Friday, October 25.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e price in India

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series was launched in India back in March. The Galaxy S10e price in the country is set at Rs. 55,900 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Galaxy S10 price starts at Rs. 66,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and goes up to Rs. 84,900 for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas its 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 91,900 and 12GB + 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,17,900.

