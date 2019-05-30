Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e recently received a major update, but it was soon found to be riddled with bugs, prompting Samsung to halt its release. To possibly resolve the issues, which ranged from unresponsive apps to random shutdowns, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy S10 trio. The latest update is said to be released only for Samsung Galaxy S10 series users in Switzerland, but it does not bring anything new in terms of features, aside from general system performance and stability improvements.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e users started receiving a new update with May security patch and multiple camera enhancements around a week ago. But the update started causing a ton of issues such as phones randomly freezing, unresponsive third-party apps, and automatic reboots to name few. Samsung later took cognizance of the issues reported by affected Galaxy S10 users, and suspended the update's rollout.

Samsung is now recovery mode and has reportedly started rolling out a new update that ‘apparently' fixes the issues brought forth by the previous one. The latest software update carries the build number G975FXXU1ASE6 (the older one had the builder number G975FXXU1ASE5) and is currently being rolled out in Switzerland, reports SamMobile. Incidentally, Switzerland was also the first market where Samsung released the previous buggy update.

As for the changes introduced by the new update, the changelog only mentions improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well as stability, enhanced camera stability, and improvements to the device security. There is no information about any corrective changes to fix the issues encountered by users. At the time of writing this article, the latest OTA is yet to be released for Galaxy S10 users in India, and we are also yet to come across reports of it being released in other regions.

