Samsung has started the rollout of stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series in India. The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e have begun receiving the Android 10 update with One UI 2 ahead of the schedule, as Samsung's update roadmap for India mentioned that the Galaxy S10 trio's software will be upgraded to Android 10 in January. The update brings dark mode, tweaked iconography, full-screen navigation gestures, one-handed mode, accessibility improvements, and a lot more. The layout of Galaxy S10's default camera app has also been tweaked and a trash feature has arrived for file recovery in the Contacts and Mi File apps.

Samsung's Android 10 update is now being rolled out for the Galaxy S10 series in India via the stable channel. We have received the update earlier today on the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e review units at Gadgets 360. Build number of the update is G970FXXU3BSKO / G970FOXM3BSKO / G970FXXU3BSKL, and it is 1975.20MB in size. In addition to the operating system and custom skin upgrade, the Android 10 update also brings the December Android security patch.

The Android 10 update is being released over-the-air (OTA) and will gradually reach all Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e units over the coming days. To manually look for the update on your Galaxy S10-series phone, head over to Settings > Software update.

Talking about the changelog, the Android 10 update for Galaxy S10 series phones in India brings One UI 2 that introduces some notable visual tweaks such as dark mode with enhanced image, text, and colour adjustments, new layouts for titles and buttons for better use of screen space, and updated iconography.

Support for gesture navigations also arrives, alongside smoother animations, and a new way to enable the one-handed mode by double-tapping the home button or swiping down in the centre of the bottom of the screen. The SmartThings panel has been replaced with Media and Devices after the Android 10 update. Moreover, battery limit setting and other enhancements have been added for Wireless PowerShare.

Coming to the camera app, the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 trio in India adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen. Notably, Samsung has added a trash feature for the Contacts app, letting users recover deleted entries up to 15 days later before they are permanently removed. A similar trash feature has been added to the My Files app as well. Moreover, users can take advantage of filters to find items more quickly in the My Files app, and can also duplicate or move multiple items to different destinations at the same time.

Listed below are some of the other changes and features that the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series brings: