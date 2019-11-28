Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report

Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy S10 series is said to be rolling out out in Germany, along with the December security patch.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 17:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Android 10 update will first reach the beta version users

Highlights
  • The update size of One UI 2.0 beta users is just 140MB
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is limited to Germany right now
  • Samsung's roadmap shows update could reach global markets in January

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the stable Android 10 update. The new development comes just days after Samsung started One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S10 series in the global markets. Also, the Android 10 update is reportedly limited to Germany at the initial stage. The Galaxy S10 update comes along with Samsung's One UI 2.0. Recently, the South Korean giant expanded One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 users in India. The beta testing programme was also launched in the South Korean market in the recent past.

The stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is currently rolling out in Germany along with the December security patch, reports SamMobile. The update is first reaching the consumers who are using the One UI 2.0 beta version and will roll out to others over the coming days.

samsung galaxy s10 android 10 one ui 2 update screenshot sammobile Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has received the Android 10 update in around 140MB size
Photo Credit: SamMobile

 

Samsung may have fixed major bugs that were a part of the Android 10 beta update that was rolled out through the One UI 2.0 Beta Program last month. However, you can still expect some bugs -- considering its quick arrival just after being in beta testing. The One UI 2.0 Beta Program reached India soon after its formal launch. Samsung also recently expanded the beta testing of Android 10 to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 in markets including India and South Korea.

While the stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series has debuted in Germany, it would take some time to reach the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e in India and global markets.

As per the update roadmap published by Samsung in Israel, the stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will hit starting January. This is notably in line with the roadmap designed for India that has been released on the Samsung Members app.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3100mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung, One UI 2.0, Android 10
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
LG Replaces CEO, Top Executives After Losses
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report
