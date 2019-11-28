Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the stable Android 10 update. The new development comes just days after Samsung started One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S10 series in the global markets. Also, the Android 10 update is reportedly limited to Germany at the initial stage. The Galaxy S10 update comes along with Samsung's One UI 2.0. Recently, the South Korean giant expanded One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 users in India. The beta testing programme was also launched in the South Korean market in the recent past.

The stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is currently rolling out in Germany along with the December security patch, reports SamMobile. The update is first reaching the consumers who are using the One UI 2.0 beta version and will roll out to others over the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has received the Android 10 update in around 140MB size

Photo Credit: SamMobile

Samsung may have fixed major bugs that were a part of the Android 10 beta update that was rolled out through the One UI 2.0 Beta Program last month. However, you can still expect some bugs -- considering its quick arrival just after being in beta testing. The One UI 2.0 Beta Program reached India soon after its formal launch. Samsung also recently expanded the beta testing of Android 10 to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 in markets including India and South Korea.

While the stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series has debuted in Germany, it would take some time to reach the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e in India and global markets.

As per the update roadmap published by Samsung in Israel, the stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will hit starting January. This is notably in line with the roadmap designed for India that has been released on the Samsung Members app.