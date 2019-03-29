Samsung Galaxy S10 family is set to receive 25W fast charging support. Samsung Greater China President Quan Guixian has reportedly confirmed that the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e would get 25W fast charging support through a new over-the-air (OTA) software update. It is worth noting here that the feature is already available on the Galaxy S10 5G and recently debuted on the Galaxy A70. Also, companies such as Lenovo-owned Motorola also brought a list of smartphone models with 25W fast charging support.

According to a report by ITHome, Guixian revealed during a meeting with fans at one of Samsung stores in China that the Galaxy S10 family would get 25W fast charging support. The OTA update with the new feature is said to debut next month.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e do come with fast charging support, but this is currently limited to 15W that is possible through the supplied power adapter. In contrast, the Galaxy S10 5G that will debut on April 5 already supports 25W fast charging out-of-the-box. Samsung also earlier this week unveiled the Galaxy A70 with the same, 25W charging support.

While the said software update may bring 25W fast charging to the Galaxy S10 family, users would need to purchase a compatible charger separately to avail the new addition.

The new software update is also reported to add a long-exposure camera mode and bring the ability to use NFC access cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Multiple users on Weibo have also mentioned the words of Guixian. However, Samsung hasn't officially announced the OTA rollout with the reported features.

We've reached out to Samsung for clarity on the new software release and will update this space as and when we hear from them.

Is Samsung Galaxy S10+ the best Android flagship overall? Are Samsung Galaxy Buds the best truly wireless headphones in India? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.