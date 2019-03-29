Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e to Receive 25W Fast Charging Support via OTA Update Next Month: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e to Receive 25W Fast Charging Support via OTA Update Next Month: Report

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e to Receive 25W Fast Charging Support via OTA Update Next Month: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 family currently supports 15W charging through the bundled power adapter

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G already has 25W fast charging support
  • Galaxy A70 also recently arrived with the same fast charging technology
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e currently have 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 family is set to receive 25W fast charging support. Samsung Greater China President Quan Guixian has reportedly confirmed that the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e would get 25W fast charging support through a new over-the-air (OTA) software update. It is worth noting here that the feature is already available on the Galaxy S10 5G and recently debuted on the Galaxy A70. Also, companies such as Lenovo-owned Motorola also brought a list of smartphone models with 25W fast charging support.

According to a report by ITHome, Guixian revealed during a meeting with fans at one of Samsung stores in China that the Galaxy S10 family would get 25W fast charging support. The OTA update with the new feature is said to debut next month.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e do come with fast charging support, but this is currently limited to 15W that is possible through the supplied power adapter. In contrast, the Galaxy S10 5G that will debut on April 5 already supports 25W fast charging out-of-the-box. Samsung also earlier this week unveiled the Galaxy A70 with the same, 25W charging support.

 

While the said software update may bring 25W fast charging to the Galaxy S10 family, users would need to purchase a compatible charger separately to avail the new addition.

The new software update is also reported to add a long-exposure camera mode and bring the ability to use NFC access cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Multiple users on Weibo have also mentioned the words of Guixian. However, Samsung hasn't officially announced the OTA rollout with the reported features.

We've reached out to Samsung for clarity on the new software release and will update this space as and when we hear from them.

Is Samsung Galaxy S10+ the best Android flagship overall? Are Samsung Galaxy Buds the best truly wireless headphones in India? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oppo Reno TENAA Listing Tips Specifications, Video Details Periscope Camera Design
TP-Link SR20 Router Vulnerability Disclosed by Google Researcher After No Response From Company
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e to Receive 25W Fast Charging Support via OTA Update Next Month: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  3. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  4. Jio Acquiring Conversational AI Platform Haptik for Rs. 200 Crores: Report
  5. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Flipkart Sale
  6. MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More
  7. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  8. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Oppo Reno Spotted on TENAA, Specifications Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.