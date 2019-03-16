Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Don't Prevent Touch Inputs in Pocket, Some Users Complain

, 16 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Don't Prevent Touch Inputs in Pocket, Some Users Complain

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with an Accidental touch protection feature, but it is of no help in pockets

Highlights

  • Multiple users have complained on Reddit and Samsung Community forums
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ both are found to be affected
  • Built-in proximity sensor does help resist accidental touches during call

Samsung Galaxy S10 undoubtedly comes as a mix of top-notch hardware and the latest software. But it has now been spotted that the flagship device misses out one of the key features that helps automatically disable the screen when it is placed in your pocket. Various users have complained about accidental touch inputs that they've observed on their Galaxy S10 when it's in their pockets. The Galaxy S10 does have a preloaded option to prevent accidental touches. But it appears that Samsung didn't add one function that generally enables the built-in proximity sensor to lock the device when a user has kept it in a pocket.

Multiple users have reported on Reddit and Samsung Community forums that they're being annoyed by accidental touches that they've noticed when they keep the Galaxy S10 in their pockets.

"I have an S10, and I keep my phone in my pocket with the screen towards my leg (since my leg is far less likely to damage the screen). The only issue with this is that I started feeling the 'fingerprint rejected' vibrations while the phone was in my pocket," One of the users posted on Reddit. The issue also reportedly impacts battery life on the Galaxy S10 models.

Going through the user complaints reveal that the issue isn't limited to the regular Galaxy S10 but also the Galaxy S10+. Also, it seems to have become even worse when the device is using the Always On Display (AOD) feature that is designed to show a clock and notifications when the handset is not in use.

It is worth pointing out that Samsung's One UI, which is available on the Galaxy S10 range, comes with an Accidental touch protection feature that is touted to help protect the device from accidental touch inputs when it is in a dark place, such as a pocket or a bag.

However, the preloaded feature is apparently not very useful on the latest flagship models to resist accidental touches in a pocket. Turning off the available Touch sensitivity feature that helps increase touch sensitivity of the screen when using screen protectors also doesn't help resist unnecessary touch inputs.

In contrast, even various budget phones that are significantly cheaper than the Galaxy S10 models are able to prevent touches when they're kept in a pocket. The handsets use proximity sensors to disable the screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ also do leverage the inbuilt proximity sensor to lock the screen while you're on a call. But nonetheless, it appears that the new models don't take data from the sensor to resist accidental touches when they're in the pocket.

Samsung may bring a software update to fix the accidental touch issue in the coming days. In the meantime, it is recommended to use an external case that covers the screen before keeping the Galaxy S10 in your pocket.

 

Is Samsung Galaxy S10+ the best Android flagship overall? Are Samsung Galaxy Buds the best truly wireless headphones in India? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Said to Face Third EU Antitrust Fine Next Week
YouTube Star Lilly Singh to Be First Female US Late-Night Talk Show Host in Decades
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Don't Prevent Touch Inputs in Pocket, Some Users Complain
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  2. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  6. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A30 Review
  8. Watch the New Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Releasing April
  9. YouTube's PewDiePie 'Sickened' by Mosque Gunman's Namedrop
  10. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.