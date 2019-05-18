Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition Announced to Commemorate Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Custom Galaxy Buds Also Unveiled

The custom Galaxy Buds with the 2020 Olympics logo will come in the phone's retail box.

Updated: 18 May 2019 19:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition Announced to Commemorate Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Custom Galaxy Buds Also Unveiled

The limited edition phone will be exclusive to NTT Docomo in Japan

Highlights
  • Pre-orders for the Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition are now live
  • The limited edition phone will go up for sale in July
  • There is no word on its global availability from Samsung

Samsung has launched Olympic Editions of multiple flagships in the past, both from the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. The latest high-end phone to get the Olympic Games treatment is the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Announced in partnership with telecom operator NTT Docomo, the Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition is based on the flagship's Prism White variant and will be sold in limited numbers only through Docomo's online sales channel. The retail box of the Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition will also come with special edition Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition features the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 logo engraved on the phone's back panel, alongside the carrier Docomo's logo. As per NTT Docomo's product page, the Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition's pre-orders are now live exclusively from Docomo's online shop. Samsung will reportedly make only 10,000 units of the limited edition phone commemorating the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. The sale of the product will start at some point in July, however, there is no word on the phone's availability in global markets.

The retail package of the Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition will also come with custom Galaxy Buds whose charging case will also feature the Tokyo Olympics logo on the lid. As for the pricing, Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition will be available with a 36-month contract with monthly instalments worth JPY 3,186 (roughly Rs. 2,000), bringing the net cost of the phone to JPY 1,14,696 (roughly Rs. 73,300).

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition's internal hardware is identical to the standard Samsung Galaxy S10+, which includes a 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved AMOLED display with the Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 powering the phone paired with 8GB of RAM. The camera hardware includes a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The selfies are handled by a pair of 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor coupled with a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens. The internal storage on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition will be 128GB while it draws power from a 4,000mAh battery.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S10 Plus Olympic Games Edition, Galaxy S10 Plus Olympic Games Edition Price, Galaxy S10Plus Olympic Games Edition Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition Announced to Commemorate Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Custom Galaxy Buds Also Unveiled
