Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e have joined the list of devices that are promised to receive monthly security updates. With the arrival of the Galaxy S10 models in the monthly updates cadre, the South Korean giant has downgraded the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge to quarterly updates. The company is assuring monthly updates for older models, starting from the Galaxy S7 Active. The list also includes the company's 2017 flagships, namely the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

According to an updated list available on the Samsung Mobile Security website, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e are now entitled to receive monthly security updates. The list of devices supporting monthly security updates also includes the Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9. The company has also mentioned the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A8 (2018) as the models to receive monthly security updates.

The list of devices receiving monthly security updates also includes flagship models going back to the Galaxy S7 Active that was launched back in 2016.

Samsung has pushed the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge to its list of devices promising quarterly security updates. The list also includes various inferior models, such as the Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE, Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), and the Galaxy J2 (2018). Furthermore, the newly launched Galaxy A70, alongside the existing Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy A50, as well as the Galaxy M-series models, such as the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20, are among the devices planned to receive quarterly security updates.

Interestingly, the list of devices supporting quarterly security updates also mentions the Galaxy A2 Core, which is so far rumoured as Samsung's next Android Go device. This has once again formally confirmed the existence of the new model that may debut on April 10.

Samsung has also highlighted the demotion of the Galaxy Tab S3, which was unveiled in February 2017. The tablet was previously among the devices that are promised to receive quarterly security updates. But the new change has brought it to the devices that are eligible for other regular security updates.

The rollout of security updates -- similar to the new, general software updates -- varies depending on factors such as regions, models, and carriers.