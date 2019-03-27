Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Affected by LTE Connectivity Issues in the US, Some Users Report

, 27 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Affected by LTE Connectivity Issues in the US, Some Users Report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ facing LTE connectivity issues on certain carriers in the US

Highlights

  • Galaxy S10+ users are reporting weak LTE signal in the US
  • The issue appears to be location and carrier dependent
  • Samsung is yet to give an official response

Samsung's brand new Galaxy S10 series has been pretty well-received the world over but there might be some trouble brewing for users in the US, related to LTE signal strength. Many users seem to be facing LTE signal issues across the major carriers such as Verizon, Sprint and AT&T depending on location, the frequency you're connected to or even if you're using a case or not.

According to a report by Android Police, the Galaxy S10+ (Review) shows a weaker signal strength compared to other phones on the same network, and claims that users on Sprint appears to be affected more than others. Customers of AT&T and T-Mobile are also reporting reduced signal strength occasionally and according to internal tests by Android Police, even holding the phone “wrongly” appears to cause a drop in signal level.

Other users have also reportedly facing similar network issues. There's a thread on Samsung Forum for the same Sprint's website has a support article about similar issues faced by its customers and has stated that, “the issue will be resolved with an upcoming software release.”

The report states that some users have been able to temporarily work around this issue by disabling Band 41 and 25, which pertains to users on the Sprint network only. According to the publication's own testing, it found that those on T-Mobile or AT&T on Band 12 had more issues than those with T-Mobile using Band 2 in the same area. As of now it isn't entirely clear if this issue extends to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e too as most of the complaints appear to be tied to the Galaxy S10+. We've reached out to Samsung for comment on the story, and will update this space when we hear back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S10
Roydon Cerejo An armchair fitness freak, loves everything tech. Recovering compulsive hoarder of PC components. More
India Shoots Down Own Satellite, PM Modi Hails India's Arrival as 'Space Power'
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Affected by LTE Connectivity Issues in the US, Some Users Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Conditioners
TRENDING
  1. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  2. Huawei Unveils FreeLace, FreeBuds Lite Wireless Earbuds Starting at EUR 99
  3. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Review
  4. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  5. Borderlands 3 Details Leaked Days Before Its Official Unveiling
  6. Huawei P30 Pro Receives Highest Ever DxOMark Score of 112
  7. Apple Introduces Apple Card, Its Own Credit Card With Cash Back and More
  8. WhatsApp's Anticipated Dark Mode Spotted in Android App
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Sony RX0 II Launched, an Action Camera Designed for Vloggers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.