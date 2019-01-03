NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Leaked Case Tips Design Similar to Galaxy S9+

, 03 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Leaked Case Tips Design Similar to Galaxy S9+

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is likely to sport a 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display panel

Highlights

  • Purported case of Samsung Galaxy S10+ fits on the Galaxy S9+
  • It shows a room for a 3.5mm audio jack
  • The case also shows a horizontally-placed rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is back in the news again, this time, thanks to a video that is claimed to show a case of the smartphone. To recall, the Galaxy S10+ is only one of the Galaxy S10-Series models that Samsung is expected to launch early next year, with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite also part of the rumoured list. While the video with the alleged case doesn't show show the Galaxy S10+, the case featured in the video indeed gives us a glimpse at how well the new Samsung Galaxy will be designed. The video compares the size of the smartphone with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the Galaxy Note 9 as well as the Oppo Find X. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is so far rumoured to have a 6.4-inch display - larger than the Galaxy S9+ that had a 6.2-inch display but identical to the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked case video

Tipster Ice Universe has leaked the video showing the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10+ case on YouTube. The case almost perfectly fits on the Galaxy S9+ that has a smaller display than the rumoured 6.4-inch panel of the Galaxy S10+. Notably, the volume rocker, USB Type-C port, and the Bixby button of last year's flagship are aligned with the cutouts available on the featured case.

Nevertheless, the vertically-placed camera setup of the Galaxy S9+ isn't a perfect match for the camera cutout available on the case. There is a cutout for the horizontally-mounted camera setup that is rumoured for the Galaxy S10+ along with three image sensors.

The case also shows the room for a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB port, and a loudspeaker grill at the bottom. Further, the sides have the cutouts for the identical button placement that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S9+. This means there is a room for a volume rocker and a Bixby button at one side and for a power button at the other one.

The video also suggests that despite featuring the same screen size of the Galaxy Note 9, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ could in with a smaller chassis. This would be in line with the Oppo Find X that has a 6.42-inch display.

 

Past rumours have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will come with an Infinity-O Display panel that will sport two cutouts for a dual selfie camera setup. The handset could also come with a 19:9 aspect ratio and have a pre-installed screen protector.

Moreover, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S10+ alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro, and Others Available With Discounts, Offers on Vivo Carnival Sale at Amazon
This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Leaked Case Tips Design Similar to Galaxy S9+
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Here's Tim Cook's Memo to Employees About iPhone Sales Slowdown
  2. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  3. Reliance Jio, BSNL Only Telcos to Add Subscribers in October: TRAI
  4. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  5. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  6. Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite Launched via Crowdfunding Platform
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  8. Moto Z4 Play Render Leak Tips Waterdrop Notch, Moto Mods Support
  9. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  10. Nokia 106 (2018) Feature Phone Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.