Samsung Galaxy S10+, which is expected to be one of the two top variants in the three model-comprising Galaxy S10 family, is now rumoured to debut with an as large as 6.44-inch display. This matches the size of the iPhone X Plus that is so far reported to come later this year with a 6.5-inch display panel. Some previous reports also claimed the top variant of the Galaxy S10 flagship will also include a triple camera system, similar to the Huawei P20 Pro that was launched earlier this year with three camera sensors on the back.

Unlike the Galaxy S9+ that sports a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, which is so far the largest in the Galaxy range, the Galaxy S10+ will come with a 6.44-inch display, reports South Korean publication The Bell, citing people familiar with the development. The model will also be the one with the triple camera setup, the report adds. The new display size is the largest across all Galaxy models, including the Galaxy Note-Series. The Galaxy Note 8 was launched last year with a 6.3-inch display emerged as the largest panel in the Galaxy Note family till date.

It is unclear how Samsung will manage to fit a 6.44-inch panel on the Galaxy S10+. However, the physical dimensions of the model aren't likely to be increased much as an early concept image of the Galaxy S10 showed ultra-thin bezels. The South Korean source also pointed out that with the increment in the display size of the Plus variant, the standard Galaxy S10 variant will have a 6-inch display. This will be 0.2-inch larger than the 5.8-inch display featured on the Galaxy S9.

Alongside the bigger display area, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to include a triple camera system. It is also expected that the Galaxy S10 family will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a piezoelectric speaker. Earlier this week, it was reported that Samsung will ditch the iris scanning functionality on the new Galaxy S flagship and bring a 3D face scanning technology to take on Apple's Face ID, apart from the in-display fingerprint sensor. Companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have already brought their own 3D scanning technologies to give an iPhone X-like experience on their devices.

While the specifications of the Galaxy S10-Series are yet to be confirmed officially, the information available through the rumours suggests that the new flagship range could pull some of the crowd planning to buy the 2018 iPhone models. Apple is rumoured to bring three new iPhone models in the new lineup that will include the iPhone X Plus with a 6.5-inch display. The Plus variant of the new iPhone family is also reported to come with a triple camera system, just as what rumours are claiming about the Galaxy S10+.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 family is likely to come at CES 2019 in January next year. Meanwhile, we can expect some other rumours and reports revealing the key features of the Galaxy S9 succeeding models.