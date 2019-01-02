NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Design May Match Galaxy S9+, Leaked Case Video Tips

02 January 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Design May Match Galaxy S9+, Leaked Case Video Tips

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is likely to sport a 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display panel

Highlights

  • Purported case of Samsung Galaxy S10+ fits on the Galaxy S9+
  • It shows a room for a 3.5mm audio jack
  • The case also shows a horizontally-placed rear camera setup

A video purportedly showing a Samsung Galaxy S10+ case has surfaced on the Web. It certainly doesn't show the Galaxy S10+ in real life. However, the case featured in the video indeed gives us a glimpse at how well the new Samsung Galaxy will be designed. The video compares the size of the smartphone with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the Galaxy Note 9 as well as the Oppo Find X. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is so far rumoured to have a 6.4-inch display - larger than the Galaxy S9+ that had a 6.2-inch display but identical to the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9.

Tipster Ice Universe has leaked the video showing the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10+ case on YouTube. The case almost perfectly fits on the Galaxy S9+ that has a smaller display than the rumoured 6.4-inch panel of the Galaxy S10+. Notably, the volume rocker, USB Type-C port, and the Bixby button of last year's flagship are aligned with the cutouts available on the featured case.

Nevertheless, the vertically-placed camera setup of the Galaxy S9+ isn't a perfect match for the camera cutout available on the case. There is a cutout for the horizontally-mounted camera setup that is rumoured for the Galaxy S10+ along with three image sensors.

The case also shows the room for a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB port, and a loudspeaker grill at the bottom. Further, the sides have the cutouts for the identical button placement that debuted on the Galaxy S9+. This means there is a room for a volume rocker and a Bixby button at one side and for a power button at the other one.

The video also suggests that despite featuring the same screen size of the Galaxy Note 9, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ could in with a smaller chassis. This would be in line with the Oppo Find X that has a 6.42-inch display.

 

Past rumours have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will come with an Infinity-O Display panel that will sport two cutouts for a dual selfie camera setup. The handset could also come with a 19:9 aspect ratio and have a pre-installed screen protector.

Moreover, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S10+ alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 next month.

