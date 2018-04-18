Samsung Galaxy S10, expectedly the next flagship smartphone from the South Korean giant, has been known to have gotten its design finalised recently. As per reports coming in from the company's home country, the Galaxy S10 will get the same Infinity Display as the one introduced with the Galaxy S8. Additionally, the Galaxy S10 is said to sport a 5.8-inch panel while the Galaxy S10+ might get a 6.3-inch panel this time around.

According to a report by Korean media outlet The Bell, the Galaxy S10 will get a 0.03-inch larger display and the Galaxy S10+ will get a 0.08-inch larger display than the ones on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, respectively. Additionally, panel production schedule is said to begin from November 2018, more than 6 months down the line. The possibility of a similar Infinity Display refutes reports around Samsung planning a foldable form factor for its next flagship.

Apart from that, the Galaxy S10 series might arrive with an under-display fingerprint sensor, considering current market trends. The report claims the fingerprint sensing technology for Samsung's upcoming flagship handsets is being developed by Qualcomm and Synaptics in the US, and Aegis Tech in Taiwan. Samsung Galaxy S10 is also said to introduce certain 3D sensing features in the front, rear, or both camera modules. The 3D sensor is reportedly under production in partnership with Israeli camera solution firm Mantis Vision as well as Korean camera module maker Woodgate.

Recently, at the sidelines of Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh suggested that the naming scheme for the company's next flagship smartphone might be altered. However, it is reported that the Galaxy moniker will be retained for the next-gen variant.