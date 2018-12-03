Samsung is expected to unveil its tenth-generation Galaxy S smartphone series, possibly the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, at MWC 2019 in Barcelona in late February next year. With just about a couple of months to go before the official unveiling, leaks are surfacing online that give out new features of the Galaxy S10 range every other day. A new leak has now revealed the concept renders for the premium Galaxy S10+ model which appears to have a slightly redesigned selfie camera hole. Another report confirms this development. Let's check out the details.

Tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, gives us a look at what is allegedly the design of the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S10+. 360-degree 5K renders of the smartphone show the presence of the dual selfie camera setup set into holes on the top right of the display panel. At the back, the handset appears to sport a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash and, possibly, a heart rate sensor.

On the bottom, the Galaxy S10+ render reveals a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. On top is a microphone and the SIM tray. It still has a dedicated Bixby button on the right. The report goes on to claim that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED QHD dual-curved edge display. The camera setup on the back is said to consist of a standard lens, a telephoto lens, and a wide angle lens. It will also reportedly feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and ditch Samsung's iris scanning in favour of a different version of face unlock.

As for internals, the report states, the Galaxy S10+ will get nothing less than the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 SoC in US and China, and the Exynos 9820 SoC in India and other markets.

Next, reputed tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter on Sunday to claim that all of the three models in Samsung's upcoming series - the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ - will sport Super AMOLED screens but the hole design on the Galaxy S10+ will be “slightly different” to accommodate the dual selfie cameras.