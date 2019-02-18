Samsung Galaxy S10+ price has been leaked online yet again -- just days ahead of the formal Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event. The latest revelation is about the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10+ variant that is rumoured to have Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options and come with whopping, 12GB of RAM, and 1TB of onboard storage. The most inferior in the range, the Galaxy S10e, is so far reported to debut at a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 60,500) and the cheapest Galaxy S10 variant could be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 72,700). But the top-tier Galaxy S10+ model may come just close to the price of the iPhone XS Max.

Tipster Evan Blass through his popular Twitter account @evleaks has leaked the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ through a screenshot. The screenshot, which appears to be captured from an e-commerce portal, shows different variants of Galaxy S10+. However, the most prominent one that's been highlighted in the screenshot is the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black variant with 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,05,500).

The surfaced price is likely to be identical to the Ceramic White model. Also, the screenshot provided by Blass shows that the quoted amount is for the Public Edition. This could be the Galaxy S10+ Special Edition with 5G support.

Notably, the price shown in the screenshot is in China's official currency Yuan Renminbi. This means there may be some increment in the global prices of the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black/ Ceramic White model since smartphone prices in China are usually lower than the markets worldwide. A previous report did mention that the Galaxy S10+ with 12GB/ 1TB storage option will go on sale in Europe at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000). This is just a bit lower than the top-end iPhone XS Max model that comes at EUR 1,679 (Rs. 1,44,900 in India).

That being said, we need to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event that's happening on February 20 in San Francisco to see the official price details.

