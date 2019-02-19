Samsung Galaxy S10 is set to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event on February 20 (February 21 in some regions). But just a few hours more than a day ahead of the formal launch, Samsung has allegedly revealed much about the upcoming model through a TV commercial mistakenly aired early in Norway. The commercial highlights the rumoured Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy Buds. Also, it showcases features such as dual selfie camera cameras and the reverse wireless charging functionality. It, however, omits the Galaxy S10e, which is speculated to be the cheapest model in the Galaxy S10 family.

The 30-second TV commercial, as shared by YouTube channel endreloset, details the key features of the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It shows the Infinity-O Display design that has minimal bezels and a room for two selfie cameras. After briefing the display experience, the commercial is seen to highlight the presence of a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a glimpse at the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung is also rumoured to offer a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy S10+ that's been clearly seen in the commercial. Further, the video shows the reverse wireless charging feature that could be called Wireless PowerShare.

The TV commercial in Norwegian also briefly shows the Galaxy Buds truly wireless headphones by Samsung that got official confirmation through a listing on the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds in white colour are being showcased sitting on the Galaxy S10.

In the end, the commercial shows the Galaxy S10 alongside the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy Buds. The regular model appears to have a single selfie camera, similar to what was rumoured in the past.

That being said, the most interesting thing out of the latest revelation is the absence of the Galaxy S10e. Samsung may have developed a separate TV commercial for the cheapest model that is so far found to have a similar design language of the flagship models but with some inferior hardware components.

Tek.no reports that the TV commercial was accidentally aired by TV 2, which is touted to be the largest commercial broadcaster in Norway. This suggests that not few but many Norwegians have already got the chance to see what Samsung is cooking up behind the scenes.

However, it is safe to expect some surprises by Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The official event is taking place in San Francisco, California, at 11am PT on February 20 (12:30am IST on February 21).