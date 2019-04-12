Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ Biometrics Update Makes In Display Fingerprint Sensor Faster: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ Biometrics Update Makes In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Faster: Reports

, 12 April 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 series is receiving a server-side update

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy S10 units getting a new biometric update

Users claim update makes fingerprint sensor more responsive

The update is reportedly rolling out in Germany, Poland, UK

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10+ users are reportedly receiving a biometrics software update that is said to make the in-display fingerprint sensor more responsive and accurate. The update is reportedly rolling out to users in Germany and Poland, and few units in Netherlands and United Kingdom are also receiving it. The update comes with version 2.0.8.4 and the changelog vaguely says biometric security patch and fingerprints.

Sammobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10+ are receiving the update via a server side switch, which means no manual intervention is required by the users. There's no other way to trigger it either, so unfortunately there's little else you can do, apart from waiting it out. A Reddit user claims, “My fingerprint reader is instant every single time now.” Many others that have commented on the same thread concur. This update hasn't rolled out to all users yet, but it should in the coming days.

This update comes days after a video surfaced online showing how the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor was fooled on a Galaxy S10 using a fingerprint cast 3D-printed on a translucent strip. We aren't sure if this update fixed the vulnerability of the 3D-printed fingerprint cast.

Last month, users even reported how the Face Unlock feature could be fooled by selfies, selfie videos, and in some cases, even the registered user's sibling's face. It was later reported that the issue arises when a setting called 'faster recognition' is left turned on which reduces security and "increases the possibility of a video or image being incorrectly recognised as your face." Switching off the 'faster recognition' option in the Settings menu fixed the issue instantly.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ Biometrics Update Makes In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Faster: Reports
