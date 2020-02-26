Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 11

Samsung could be testing Android 11 on the Galaxy S10+

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 26 February 2020 12:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 11

The Galaxy S10+ was Samsung's flagship device for 2019.

Highlights
  • Samsung could be testing Android R on Galaxy S10+
  • The smartphone was launched with Android 9 Pie
  • It was updated to Android 10 late last year

Google recently released the first developer preview of Android 11 earlier this month and it looks like manufacturers have already started working on it. Poco very recently announced that the Poco X2 will be getting the Android 11 software update and now it looks like Samsung is testing out the latest version of Android on its Galaxy S10+. The Galaxy S10+ was the 2019 flagship for Samsung and was recently spotted on Geekbench running Android R.

The Galaxy S10+ was spotted running Android R which will most likely be called Android 11 when it is launched. This was first reported by Sammobile. The recent entry on Geekbench does not reveal a lot of information other than the device model number i.e. SM-G975F and that it was running Android R while being benchmarked.

samsung galaxy s10plus android11 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus spotted running Android R

 

While the Galaxy S10+ was spotted running Android R, it is unlikely that it will get the software update before the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung has been proactive in updating its flagship smartphones to the recent version of Android. The company updated the Galaxy S10+ to Android 10 in December last year as it was launched with Android 9.

We can expect the Galaxy S10+ to run the latest version of One UI when it gets updated to Android R which will most likely be called Android 11. Samsung has been following a two-year update cycle for its flagship devices which makes the Galaxy S10+ eligible to get the update. However, there is also a slight possibility that the Geekbench entry was spoofed.

That said, there is still time for Google to roll-out Android 11 and other manufacturers will need more time to add their customisations.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 9.0
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung, Android 11
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Facebook, Google, and Other Internet Giants Fight Spread of Coronavirus Misinformation
Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865; Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo Also Using Qualcomm Chip

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 11
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  4. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-Government Censorship of John Oliver
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  7. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  8. Realme 6 Confirmed, Teased to Pack 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup
  9. Honor Magic Earbuds Go Official With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased by Xiaomi With Full-Screen Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India Launch Date Announced as March 5, Features Teased
  2. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865; Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo Also Using Qualcomm Chip
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 11
  4. Facebook, Google, and Other Internet Giants Fight Spread of Coronavirus Misinformation
  5. Jio Sees Sharp Decline in New Subscribers in December Due to Tariff Hike: TRAI
  6. India to Launch Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 on March 5
  7. Chrome Gets Patch for a Zero-Day Flaw That’s Being Exploited in the Wild
  8. Amazon Opens Its First Cashier-Less Grocery Store in the US
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Officially Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X, T, and L Series Refreshed With AMD Ryzen Pro 4000, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.