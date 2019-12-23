Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Offered Fastest Download Speeds in Q3 2019: Ookla

Huawei Mate 20 Pro showed the fastest mean download speeds in France and the UK and often placed second in the remaining markets on the list.

By | Updated: 23 December 2019 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Offered Fastest Download Speeds in Q3 2019: Ookla

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro showed the fastest mean download speeds in France and the UK

Highlights
  • Qualcomm was the most common modem manufacturer across the world
  • It was present across as many as 73.6 percent of the devices
  • Qualcomm was followed by Intel covering 32 countries

US-based broadband speed tester Ookla on Monday revealed that Samsung Galaxy S10 emerged as the fastest smartphone in select countries with mean download speeds varying between 18.06 Mbps in India and 95.91 Mbps in Canada during Q3 2019. Ookla used Speedtest data to analyse the performance of three popular phones - the Apple iPhone XS, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 - in specific markets around the world. The performance data analysed came from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Britain, and the US.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro showed the fastest mean download speeds among these three devices in France and the UK and often placed second in the remaining markets on the list.

As per the Speedtest data, Qualcomm was the most common modem manufacturer across the world, with leadership positions across 133 countries.

In Hong Kong, the modem manufacturer was present across as many as 73.6 percent of the devices analysed. Qualcomm's slimmest majority was in Botswana with 25.6 percent of devices analysed showing Qualcomm modems.

Qualcomm was followed by Intel covering 32 countries with the highest percentage of devices with Intel modems located in Greenland at 55.6 percent.

Intel's slimmest majority was in South Africa with 28.6 percent of devices analysed showing Intel modems.

In countries with 5G availability (Australia, China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States), both the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G showed mean download speeds in excess of 200 Mbps, said the study.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ookla, Samsung Galaxy S10
Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Receiving Improved Face Unlock As Part of ‘Feature-Drop’ Update
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Offered Fastest Download Speeds in Q3 2019: Ookla
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Final Solar Eclipse of 2019 Set for December 26: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Snapdragon 439 SoC Set to Launch Soon in India
  3. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  4. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  5. Airtel Expands Wi-Fi Calling Availability, Support For More Phones Added
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  8. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  9. Boeing Spacecraft Returns for Earth After Aborted Mission
  10. Vodafone Launches 4 New Prepaid Plans: Check Pricing, Validity, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Launched, Offers Utilitarian Design and Features at Affordable Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Offered Fastest Download Speeds in Q3 2019: Ookla
  4. Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Timings, Where to Watch Solar Eclipse Live, and More
  5. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Receiving Improved Face Unlock As Part of ‘Feature-Drop’ Update
  6. ‘Vir Das: For India’: Netflix Sets January Release Date for Next Stand-Up Special From India
  7. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC to Launch in India Soon
  8. Ola Launches AI-Enabled Real-Time Ride Monitoring System 'Guardian' in India
  9. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Expanded, Support for More Samsung and OnePlus Phones Added
  10. Elon Musk's Tesla Said to Take New $1.4 Billion Loan From Chinese Banks for Shanghai Factory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.