Samsung on Friday announced that it is resolving the fingerprint recognition issue of its Galaxy S10 models by releasing a software update as early as next week. The issue, which came into light earlier this week, exists not just limited to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ and can impact the experience on the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy S10 5G models. It allows the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor (also popularly called the in-display fingerprint sensor) to wrongly recognise 3D patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protectors as users' fingerprints and ultimately unlocks the device.

Through a press statement, Samsung advised users to refrain from using silicone protective covers until it releases the patch. The pre-applied screen protector on the device, however, shouldn't cause a problem.

"A software update is planned to be released as early as next week, and once updated, please be sure to scan your fingerprint in its entirety, so that the all portions of your fingerprint, including the centre and corners have been fully scanned," the company said in the statement.

Samsung also noted that the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G users who applied third-party silicone should remove them and delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints.

A British user had earlier this week reported the issue to the Sun newspaper and said that it caused her Samsung Galaxy S10 to unlock the screen for her husband, who didn't have his biometric data stored in the system. The company had acknowledged the issue and assured the fix through a software patch.