All manufacturers are gearing up for the big 5G rollout, and some have even confirmed the arrival of 5G devices next year. Samsung has joined the bandwagon, and has also confirmed the arrival of 5G-compatible phones, but said that the Galaxy S10 won't be the first smartphone to come with 5G support. This means that the company plans to launch another smartphone before the Galaxy S10 with 5G support, and speculations point towards the foldable device expected early next year.

Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh told the media at a press event that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S10 with 5G support, but it won't be the first Samsung device to get it. Another smartphone from Samsung will get 5G support first, and rumours have started to develop that it could be the long-awaited bendable smartphone from Samsung. It could also be another smartphones series altogether, or the Galaxy A (2019) series which launches before the Galaxy S series next year.

Koh did not clarify as to which Samsung device will exactly get 5G support first, and we can only wait it out to see which one gets it first. Koh also hinted that the bendable phone is not far away from launch. "We wouldn't have started [the project] if it was a going to be a one-time thing," Koh told the press (via ZDNet). This corroborates with a previous report stating that the foldable smartphone will launch early next year, and will be priced above $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,04,700).

Furthermore, Koh also put to rest all rumours that the S series and the Note series are merging in the near future. "For the immediate future, there won't be a change in launching the S series in the first half and Note series in the second half of the year," he said. It is interesting to note that he didn't rule the possibility completely.

Huawei, Lenovo, OnePlus, and many others have also confirmed the arrival of 5G smartphones next year. Meanwhile, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said that India is not ready to launch 5G so soon, and that complete roll-out of 5G will be done by 2022.