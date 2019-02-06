Technology news
Samsung Galaxy S10 Models Get US FCC Certification, Exynos 9820-Powered Galaxy S10+ Sighted on Geekbench

06 February 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 Models Get US FCC Certification, Exynos 9820-Powered Galaxy S10+ Sighted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Geekbench

Galaxy S10+ with the Exynos 9820 SoC has been spotted on Geekbench

Highlights

  • Three Galaxy S10 models have received US FCC certification
  • The upcoming smartphones might bring Wi-Fi 6 support
  • The Samsung flagship might support reverse wireless charging

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S10-series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco. Prior to Samsung's grand launch event, all three rumoured models of the Galaxy S lineup - the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 E (aka the Galaxy S10 Lite) - have received US FCC certification, clearing the way for their market availability in the United States. Additionally, the Exynos 9820-powered variant of the Galaxy S10+ has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, revealing a slightly higher single and multi-core score than the Snapdragon 855-variant of the Galaxy S10+. Samsung traditionally offers two processor variants of its flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones, one with Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and the other with its own Exynos SoC.  

The US FCC certification of the three Galaxy S10 models viz. SM-G970U (Galaxy S10 E), SM-G973U (Galaxy S10) and the SM-G975U (Galaxy S10+) indicates that the three Samsung flagships pass all the connectivity and safety requisites set by the regulatory agency and are ready for their prime time in the US market. The FCC documents also reveal that the Galaxy S10 trio will have support for Bluetooth LE, NFC, and WiFi 802.11ax, the latter also being known as WiFi 6. 

The FCC certification documents also mention something called “Wireless Power Transfer” which is described as the Galaxy S10's ability to “receive or transmit an AC power signal through magnetic induction (MI) or magnetic resonance (MR). This feature sounds a lot like reverse wireless charging, which has been previously tipped for the Galaxy S10+. What this means is that the Galaxy S10+ will be able to wirelessly charge another compatible smartphone by just putting its rear panel in contact with the Samsung flagship. 

Aside from being certified by FCC alongside the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 E, the Galaxy S10+ has also been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-G975F. The device spotted on Geekbench is the Exynos 9820-powered variant of the Galaxy S10+ and its visit to the benchmarking platform was first documented by DroidHolic. The Exynos 9820 variant of the Galaxy S10+ scored higher on both single core and multi core tests compared to the Snapdragon 855 powered version of the upcoming flagship that was spotted on Geekbench last month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Models Get US FCC Certification, Exynos 9820-Powered Galaxy S10+ Sighted on Geekbench
