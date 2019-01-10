NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S10 May Launch Mid-February, Galaxy S10 5G Variant and Foldable Phone Tipped to Sport Massive Batteries

, 10 January 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant tipped to pack 5,000mAh battery

Highlights

  • Samsung foldable device tipped to sport two 3,100mAh batteries
  • Samsung Galaxy S100 5G variant tipped to pack 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 series may launch in mid-February

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is one of the most anticipated announcements of 2019, and while it was earlier rumoured to launch at MWC 2019, a new report claims that it may launch a week earlier. A separate report also brings details on the batteries of the 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 variant and the foldable phone that is now almost confirmed to launch sometime in the first half of this year. To recall, leaks suggest that as many as five variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are launching at the event.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10, a Korea Herald report suggests that the series will be launched in San Francisco at an Unpacked event in mid-February. The report cites its industry sources to state that the event will be held one week before MWC 2019, which is slated to begin in Barcelona on February 25. The report suggests that the event has been moved to another date due to growing speculation of Huawei's probable foldable smartphone launch at MWC. The new foldable device is said to grab a lot of headlines, which could hamper Samsung's big unveil.

If the report is true, then Samsung's event could be held on February 18. This means that we may be just over a month away from the launch, and Samsung should be sending invites soon.

Separately, Galaxyclub.nl reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant will pack a 5,000mAh battery, higher than all the other variants. Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will pack a 3,100mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will pack a 3,500mAh battery, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Furthermore, the report states that the upcoming foldable device will take things up a notch, and sport two 3,100mAh batteries, which equals to 6,200mAh battery capacity in total. This could mean that if the device is used in the smartphone mode continuously, it could last for more than two days straight. Of course, this is just a rumour, and all leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Talking about the foldable phone, Suzanne de Silva, Samsung's director of Product Strategy and Marketing, has reportedly confirmed to Digital Trends that the foldable device, expected to be called the Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy Flex, is all set to release in the first half of 2019. The executive also confirmed that the foldable phone would use the Infinity Flex display - a concept that was revealed at the developers' conference last year. While Samsung was expected to demo the foldable device at CES this year, the company showed it to only a few clients in a private event.

For now, all the focus is on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series largely expected to launch next month. It is expected to sport an Infinity-O Display, as many as four cameras at the back, and a Beyond X anniversary variant is also tipped.

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Flex, Samsung
