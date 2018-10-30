NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 May Come With 93.4 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio: Report

, 30 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 May Come With 93.4 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio: Report

Photo Credit: AllAboutSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup said to come with a bigger display and a bigger battery

Highlights

  • Galaxy S10 tipped to feature a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio
  • Bigger Galaxy S10 variant may pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • The phone is expected to launch early 2019

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 as its next flagship smartphone expectedly in the first half of 2019. While there is still some time left before the oan fficial announcement, leaks are already churning out of the rumour mill with features and specifications that we can expect in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 handset. Previous reports had suggested that the smartphone will arrive in three different variants. Now, as per the latest information, the Galaxy S10 may sport a display with 93.4 percent screen-to-body-ratio. A report has also suggested that the "big" Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10+, may pack a 4,000mAh battery.

As per previous reports, two of the Samsung Galaxy S10 variants will sport 5.8-inch display panels, and the other one will get a 6.44-inch panel. According to a report in German site AllAboutSamsung, the display in one of the variants will feature a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, close to Oppo Find X and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Recent reports have previously suggested that two of the models may also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. As mentioned, the report also says that the larger variant of the Galaxy S10 will sport a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Coming to other specifications, Samsung had already confirmed that the Galaxy S10 will be 5G compatible. According to reports earlier, Samsung is considering removing the 3.5mm audio jack on its 2019 flagship. Besides that, a report out of South Korea last month had claimed that Samsung might launch a Galaxy S10 variant with five cameras - three at the back and two in the front.

Previously, reports had indicated that the Galaxy S10 series will sport either a Snapdragon 8150, the name for the Snapdragon 855, or a Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC. Last month, Samsung Mobile CEO Dj Koh also confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will sport 'significant' changes, and 'amazing' colour options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications, Samsung
Nubia Red Magic 2 Crowdfunding Goes Live in China Starting November 6
Samsung Galaxy S10 May Come With 93.4 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 May Come With 93.4 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio: Report
  2. OnePlus 6T vs Pixel 3 vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9
  3. Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy: Which Phone Has the Best Camera in Business?
  4. Micromax Launches 2 Android Go Phones in India Ahead of Festive Season
  5. Jio Phone Gift Card Launched Ahead of Festive Season, Priced at Rs. 1,095
  6. OnePlus 6T Put Through Bend, Burn, and Scratch Durability Tests
  7. OnePlus 6T Launch Offers: Jio Rs. 5,400 Cashback, No Cost EMI & More
  8. Honor Magic 2 AnTuTu Listing Leaked Ahead of Its October 31 Launch
  9. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  10. OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Here's Everything That's New and Different
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.