Samsung Galaxy S10 May Come With 93.4 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio: Report

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 as its next flagship smartphone expectedly in the first half of 2019. While there is still some time left before the oan fficial announcement, leaks are already churning out of the rumour mill with features and specifications that we can expect in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 handset. Previous reports had suggested that the smartphone will arrive in three different variants. Now, as per the latest information, the Galaxy S10 may sport a display with 93.4 percent screen-to-body-ratio. A report has also suggested that the "big" Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10+, may pack a 4,000mAh battery.

As per previous reports, two of the Samsung Galaxy S10 variants will sport 5.8-inch display panels, and the other one will get a 6.44-inch panel. According to a report in German site AllAboutSamsung, the display in one of the variants will feature a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, close to Oppo Find X and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Recent reports have previously suggested that two of the models may also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. As mentioned, the report also says that the larger variant of the Galaxy S10 will sport a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Coming to other specifications, Samsung had already confirmed that the Galaxy S10 will be 5G compatible. According to reports earlier, Samsung is considering removing the 3.5mm audio jack on its 2019 flagship. Besides that, a report out of South Korea last month had claimed that Samsung might launch a Galaxy S10 variant with five cameras - three at the back and two in the front.

Previously, reports had indicated that the Galaxy S10 series will sport either a Snapdragon 8150, the name for the Snapdragon 855, or a Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC. Last month, Samsung Mobile CEO Dj Koh also confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will sport 'significant' changes, and 'amazing' colour options.