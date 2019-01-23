Samsung Galaxy S10+ May Be Called Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro, Photo Leaked

We're just weeks away from the most anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10 series launch, and more information has trickled on the Web, especially regarding the most premium variant - the Samsung Galaxy S10+. An image of the smartphone has been leaked, and a tipster also suggests that the phone will be called the Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro and not the Samsung Galaxy S10+. This comes after a recent patent application filed by Samsung suggested that the smartphone will sport a new software called Neuro Game Booster.

The live image has been leaked by tipster Ice Universe, and the photo reiterates the dual front cameras on the premium variant. Previous leaks have already suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will sport Infinity-O display design which is nothing but the selfie hole in the display to eliminate the notch. This variant is seen sporting two holes on the top right edge, corroborating with past render leaks. In any case, the phone in the photo is sealed inside a case, which means it may be a prototype, and not the final version.

Separately, tipster Max.J claims that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ may be called the Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro. He cites unconfirmed sources to suggest that the Ceramic version will only be available in Black metallic finish. The ceramic version is tipped to be the special edition variant priced at around EUR 1600 (roughly Rs. 129,600). To recall, a recent leak also suggested the same price for the most expensive variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. The series is expected to be priced starting at EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 63,100)

Samsung has reportedly also applied for a new trademark at the European Union's IP Office, for a software called the Neuro Game Booster. This recent application suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, especially the premium variant, will be equipped with this new gaming software to boost performance. In any case, Samsung is largely expected to launch the new phones at its February 20 Galaxy Unpacked event. A 5G variant is also expected to launch alongside. All of this is speculation based on past leaks, and we recommend you take leaks lightly.