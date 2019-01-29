Samsung is largely expected to launch the Galaxy S10 series on February 20. The smartphones have seen a flurry of leaks, and now a new live photo of the Galaxy S10+ premium variant has surfaced online. The smartphone is seen in working condition, showing us how the switched-on display looks like with the dual selfie cutouts up front. Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh, running up to the launch, has also said that he hopes the meet the people's expectations with the decade anniversary phones of the Galaxy S series.

The new Samsung Galaxy S10+ photo has been leaked on Weibo, and it shows the phone in a working condition, with the display screen turned on. The smartphone is seen to sport the Infinity-O Display panel with two holes to house two selfie sensors. The top notification bar shows the battery and signal notifications right next to the holes, and the time is seen sitting on the left side of the display panel. The screen tapers towards the left and right edges, and there's a slight bottom chin as well. We can see One UI elements as well on the screen, with app tray showing all the opened apps, and a list of frequently used apps at the bottom.

Separately, DJ Koh told the Investor, "I will try my best to meet the expectations of consumers who have been waiting for our products," speaking about the Galaxy S10 and the foldable phone. The report also reiterates that the foldable phone will be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. While the Galaxy S10 devices will go on sale in March, the foldable phone will reportedly go on sale later during the first half.

Samsung is expected to launch three variants - a 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (or 10E or just Samsung Galaxy S10), a 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10, and the premium 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10+. There's also expected to be a 5G variant launched alongside. All in all, the expected Unpacked event on February 20 looks to be power-packed, filled with announcements.