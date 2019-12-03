Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Briefly Sighted on Company Website, Launch Expected Soon: Report

Samsung’s Dutch website had listed the phone with model number SM-G770F/DS.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 09:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Briefly Sighted on Company Website, Launch Expected Soon: Report

Photo Credit: GalaxyClub

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will join the company’s Galaxy S10 lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Dutch website has now removed the Galaxy S10 Lite support page
  • The phone was spotted with same model number on FCC as well
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was briefly spotted on the company's Dutch website. The phone was listed on the support page with model number SM-G770F/DS, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone with the same model number was spotted on FCC recently. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be the fourth variant in the Galaxy S10 series. The company had introduced the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e earlier this year, and now it seems to be planning to add a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite variant to the mix.

GalaxyClub spotted the Galaxy 10 Lite listing on the Dutch website. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite listing has since been removed. As mentioned, the phone was spotted with the same model number on FCC as well, which had revealed the presence of 45W fast charging on the phone. The phone is rumoured to launch in India sometime this month.

The FCC certification documents also contained three screenshots of the device's “About Phone” screen that clearly mentions the name Galaxy S10 Lite. The screenshots also revealed that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be a dual SIM phone.

Past rumours indicated that Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with support for a microSD card. The phone is rumoured to pack a 48-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It is also expected to pack a 4,370mAh battery.

Samsung is also expected to be working on a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite variant as well, and this model is expected to pack 6GB RAM, Exynos 9810 SoC, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launch, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Chandrayaan-2: NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Briefly Sighted on Company Website, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  5. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  6. Vivo V17 Render Leak Tips Design, Camera Details Ahead of India Launch
  7. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon, Price Tipped
  8. NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  9. Xiaomi Unveils 3-in-1 Device Packing a Flashlight, Lamp, and Power Bank
  10. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Briefly Sighted on Company Website, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  2. Chandrayaan-2: NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  3. Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
  4. Xiaomi Unveils 3-in-1 Flashlight, Lamp, Power Bank With 2,600mAh Battery
  5. Intel Unveils New Design, Engineering Centre in Hyderabad
  6. Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme C2 Update Brings November Security Patch, Fix for Touch Responsiveness Issue
  8. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon, Price Tipped
  9. DuckDuckGo Is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Default Search Engine
  10. Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.