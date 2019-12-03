Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was briefly spotted on the company's Dutch website. The phone was listed on the support page with model number SM-G770F/DS, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone with the same model number was spotted on FCC recently. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be the fourth variant in the Galaxy S10 series. The company had introduced the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e earlier this year, and now it seems to be planning to add a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite variant to the mix.

GalaxyClub spotted the Galaxy 10 Lite listing on the Dutch website. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite listing has since been removed. As mentioned, the phone was spotted with the same model number on FCC as well, which had revealed the presence of 45W fast charging on the phone. The phone is rumoured to launch in India sometime this month.

The FCC certification documents also contained three screenshots of the device's “About Phone” screen that clearly mentions the name Galaxy S10 Lite. The screenshots also revealed that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be a dual SIM phone.

Past rumours indicated that Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with support for a microSD card. The phone is rumoured to pack a 48-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It is also expected to pack a 4,370mAh battery.

Samsung is also expected to be working on a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite variant as well, and this model is expected to pack 6GB RAM, Exynos 9810 SoC, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear sensor.