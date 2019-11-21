Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC With 45W Charging, Tipped to Launch in India Next Month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC With 45W Charging, Tipped to Launch in India Next Month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite carries the model number SM-G770F.

Updated: 21 November 2019 19:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC With 45W Charging, Tipped to Launch in India Next Month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to pack triple rear cameras.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite’s FCC listing mentions 45W charging support
  • The phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor
  • It might be launched in India next month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been making rounds of the leak arena for quite some time, spilling the beans on its internal specifications such as processor and camera resolution. Now, the Galaxy S10 Lite has allegedly received US FCC certification, and the documents indicate that the phone actually exists. The Galaxy S10 Lite's FCC listing has also revealed some details about its hardware. Additionally, the Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to launch in India in December, the same month in which the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A91 are also rumoured to make their debut in the Indian market.

The alleged Galaxy S10 Lite's US FCC certification was first spotted by XDA Developers. The FCC listing carries the model number SM-G770F, the same model number that was recently listed by Brazil's ANATEL as well and has popped up in numerous other leaks too. One of the FCC certification documents also contains three screenshots of the device's “About Phone” screen that clearly mentions the name Galaxy S10 Lite. The screenshots also reveal that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be a dual SIM phone that.

Another interesting piece of information uncovered from the Galaxy S10 Lite's FCC listing is its high charging capacity that matches the one on the Galaxy Note 10 series. The “Rated” option on the Settings app's Status page mentions “DC 11V; 4.05A”, which roughly translates to a net power output of 45W, or Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology in Samsung's marketing lingo. It is worth mentioning here that the Galaxy S10 supports 15W charging. So, it would be interesting to see the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite tripling that number and offering 45W charging support.

Furthermore, 91Mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be launched in India next month, which is again surprising since the Galaxy S11 series is tipped to go official in February 2020. The report also mentions that Samsung will launch Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy A91 in December as well. As for the Galaxy S11 Lite, it is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone is rumoured to pack a 48-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A91
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC With 45W Charging, Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
