Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Infinity-O Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite’s 48-megapixel main camera supports the new Super Steady OIS technology for stabilisation.

Updated: 4 January 2020 09:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Infinity-O Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera
  • The phones packs a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging support
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is official. Just a few days before CES 2020 kicks off, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite, a slightly diluted version of the standard Galaxy S10 that will fit in a lower price bracket. The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple rear camera setup with a main 48-megapixel sensor. The primary camera is supported by Samsung's in-house Super Steady OIS stabilisation technology. The phone takes design cues from the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and features a flat Infinity-O display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch housing the front camera.

Galaxy S10 Lite price, availability

The South Korean electronics giant is yet to reveal the price of the Galaxy S10 Lite. But we can expect an announcement on January 7 when CES 2020 officially kicks off, or in the subsequent days. The Galaxy S10 Lite will come in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will hit the shelves in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options.

Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394ppi. The Galaxy S10 Lite looks identical to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite from the front, thanks to the similar display profile with a centrally-positioned hole-punch, slim bezels, and rounded corners. Over at the back, the Galaxy S10 Lite packs a slightly larger camera module compared to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, thanks to a different arrangement of the camera lenses.

samsung galaxy s10 lite body Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 123-degree field of view

 

The Galaxy S10 Lite draws power from a 64-bit 7nm octa-core processor that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8GHz. Samsung has not specified whether the silicon powering the phone is an Exynos SoC or a Qualcomm chipset. But as per leaks, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC will tick at the heart of the Galaxy S10 Lite. The Samsung phone packs up to 8GB of RAM, but a lower-end variant with 6GB of RAM is also on the table.

Samsung Galaxy S10's triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.0 lens and Super Steady OIS for stabilisation. Samsung says the Super Steady OIS feature works in tandem with Super Steady mode in the camera app to negate hand movements for delivering smoother and blur-free videos. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view. There is also a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens for clicking close-up photos.

On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. The Galaxy S10 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging support. The phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, but the front camera also supports face unlock. It offers 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Galaxy S10 Lite's dimensions are 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm and it weighs 186 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Display6.70-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4,500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, Infinity-O Display, and S Pen Launched: Price, Specifications

