Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leak Tips 48-Megapixel Camera With tOIS, Snapdragon 855 SoC, Price, and More

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is said to launch in Europe in the next few days.

By | Updated: 20 December 2019 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is said to flaunt a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is said to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • It will feature a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy S11 leaks are coming from all directions, but amidst all the rumours and speculations, a new Galaxy S10 variant is also making rounds of the leak arena. After being spotted in multiple renders, alleged specifications of the Galaxy S10 Lite have now surfaced online. And we are talking about all the key specifications of the phone here. The Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 855 SoC and will feature a 48-megapixel rear camera supported by a new 'tOIS' technology to compensate for hand movements while capturing photos and videos.

As per a new report from WinFuture, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a centrally-positioned hole-punch, much like what we saw in leaked renders and on the Galaxy Note 10 duo. As for the internal specifications, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM. Notably, Samsung is said to offer the Snapdragon 855 variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in all regions including Europe, and not the Exynos-powered variants that have traditionally been sold in the European countries.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly pack 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It will reportedly be just 8.1mm thin, and if the leaks are true, the phone will flaunt a large rectangular camera module at the back with rounded corners. The upcoming Galaxy S10 variant will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Talking about cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to pack a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and OIS. The latter will reportedly be marketed as “tOIS' (tilt-OIS), and it is said to have been achieved by allowing the lens to shift its position by an extra few degrees. This arrangement is said to more effectively compensate for hand movements in order to deliver smoother videos and blur-free photos. The sensor is most likely the in-house ISOCELL Bright GM2, Samsung's second-generation 48-megapixel camera sensor.

It will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The phone is said to launch in the next few days, and will reportedly be priced at EUR 679.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700). It will be offered in black, white, and blue colour options, but there is no word on a specific launch date or region-wise availability.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Briefly Sighted on Company Website, Launch Expected Soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Leak Yet Again, Showing Their Central Hole-Punch Design

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC With 45W Charging, Tipped to Launch in India Next Month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC With 45W Charging, Tipped to Launch in India Next Month

