Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite appears to have reached the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with a design that matches the aesthetics of the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S9+. The smartphone seems to have a dual selfie camera setup at the front as well as a dual camera setup at the back. It is also likely to come with a curved display panel. Alongside the listing on the USPTO website, Brazil's certification site ANATEL has hinted at the Galaxy S10 Lite's existence along with a 4,370mAh battery. The phone is expected to also feature fast charging support.

The patent application listed on the USPTO site shows the sketches of a Samsung phone that is believed to be the Galaxy S10 Lite. The sketches suggest that the design of the new handset comes as a mix of the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S9+ with a horizontally-aligned dual selfie camera at the front and a vertically-aligned dual rear camera setup at the back.

As per the sketches, first reported by Samsung-focussed site AllAboutSamsung.de, the selfie camera setup is apparently available alongside the Infinity-O display. This looks similar to the Galaxy S10+.

However, the back panel of the smartphone reminds us of the Galaxy S9+ that had a vertically-aligned rear camera setup. The sketches show that the phone has the dual rear camera setup at the centre along with an LED flash.

This could be the design of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Photo Credit: USPTO

The patent has been filed on October 29. This suggests that the Galaxy S10 Lite may make its official debut sometime in the coming future.

Meanwhile, Brazil's ANATEL has listed a Samsung phone with model number SM-G770/DS that has a 4,370mAh battery. The smartphone is believed to be the Galaxy S10 Lite and its battery capacity is larger than that of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. However, an earlier report suggested a 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy S10 Lite along with 45W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was last week spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-G770F. The benchmark listing suggested Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 8GB of RAM. Also, it hinted at Android 10 on the new Samsung phone.