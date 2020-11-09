Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Gets November 2020 Android Security Patch With Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and was released earlier this year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 November 2020 15:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets November 2020 security patch
  • The update is available in Spain as of now
  • Samsung has not shared details for rollout in other countries

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users in Spain have received the latest update that brings the November 2020 Android security patch. There are no bug fixes, performance improvement, or new features with this update that carries firmware version G770FXXS3CTJ3. The phone stays on Android 10 and OneUI 2.5. As of now, it is unclear when the new update will reach Indian users. As per a report, the security patch also addresses a vulnerability with the Exynos 990 SoC.

The latest update that comes with firmware version G770FXXS3CTJ3 for Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G770F) users in Spain brings the latest November 2020 security patch and nothing more. According to a report by Sammobile, the update fixes several security flaws present in Android OS and Samsung's own software. It also fixes a vulnerability with the Exynos 990 SoC, but since the Galaxy S10 Lite only has a Snapdragon variant in India, users need not worry about this vulnerability.

As of now, the update is only available in Spain and keeps the phone on Android 10. Back in August, Samsung had announced that it will be delivering three years of Android updates for its flagship smartphones starting with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and beyond. The Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in January this year and is expected to get updated to Android 11. But there is no timeline for it yet.

As of now, it is unclear when the update will reach Indian users and we have reached out to the company to get information on the same. This space will be updated as and when we receive a response.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.70-inch display with a central hole-punch cut out. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 10.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Update
Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 Specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 675 SoC Expected

