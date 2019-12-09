Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Alleged Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Alleged Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung may launched the Galaxy S10 Lite at EUR 669 (roughly Rs. 52,600), while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could come at EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 47,900).

Updated: 9 December 2019 18:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Alleged Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy A51 is likely to debut on Thursday, December 12

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite may launch as Galaxy A91 in some markets
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 could debut at EUR 469 (roughly Rs. 37,000)
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 price may set at EUR 375 (roughly Rs. 29,500)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51 alleged prices have been leaked ahead of any official launch. A Slovakian retailer has reportedly listed the new Galaxy-series phones with their price details for a brief while. Further, Samsung is expected to host a launch later this week to unveil the latest models. Some initial rumours suggested that among other models, the Galaxy S10 Lite would arrive as the Galaxy A91 in some markets.

According to a report by Samsung-focussed blog GalaxyClub, Slovakian retailer Dartart.sk briefly put the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51 to give a glimpse at their alleged prices. All the new Samsung phones are likely to go on sale on December 27 -- shortly after Christmas.

The listing showed that the Samsung Galaxy A51 will carry a price tag of EUR 375 (roughly Rs. 29,500), while the Galaxy A71 will be priced at EUR 469 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also said to come at EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 47,900) and the Galaxy S10 Lite at EUR 669 (roughly Rs. 52,600).

Samsung hasn't announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51. We also weren't able to independently verify the rumoured prices. It is, therefore, safe to consider the latest development with a pinch of salt.

That being said, Samsung is likely to host a launch event in Vietnam on Thursday, December 12 where it would unveil the Galaxy A 2020 series -- at least the Galaxy A51. Key specifications of the Galaxy A51 have already leaked. The smartphone is said to have a quad rear camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch design. Some early renders of the Galaxy A51 based on initial rumours have also been released online.

The rumour mill suggests that in some markets, Samsung would unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite as the Galaxy A91. Its leaked renders show a hole-punch display design along with a Galaxy Note 10-like single selfie camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71

Display6.70-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

