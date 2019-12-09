Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51 alleged prices have been leaked ahead of any official launch. A Slovakian retailer has reportedly listed the new Galaxy-series phones with their price details for a brief while. Further, Samsung is expected to host a launch later this week to unveil the latest models. Some initial rumours suggested that among other models, the Galaxy S10 Lite would arrive as the Galaxy A91 in some markets.

According to a report by Samsung-focussed blog GalaxyClub, Slovakian retailer Dartart.sk briefly put the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51 to give a glimpse at their alleged prices. All the new Samsung phones are likely to go on sale on December 27 -- shortly after Christmas.

The listing showed that the Samsung Galaxy A51 will carry a price tag of EUR 375 (roughly Rs. 29,500), while the Galaxy A71 will be priced at EUR 469 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also said to come at EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 47,900) and the Galaxy S10 Lite at EUR 669 (roughly Rs. 52,600).

Samsung hasn't announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51. We also weren't able to independently verify the rumoured prices. It is, therefore, safe to consider the latest development with a pinch of salt.

That being said, Samsung is likely to host a launch event in Vietnam on Thursday, December 12 where it would unveil the Galaxy A 2020 series -- at least the Galaxy A51. Key specifications of the Galaxy A51 have already leaked. The smartphone is said to have a quad rear camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch design. Some early renders of the Galaxy A51 based on initial rumours have also been released online.

The rumour mill suggests that in some markets, Samsung would unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite as the Galaxy A91. Its leaked renders show a hole-punch display design along with a Galaxy Note 10-like single selfie camera at the front.