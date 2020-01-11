Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Set for January 23, Flipkart Teaser Suggests

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched earlier this month, and it is essentially a more mellow version of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S10.

By | Updated: 11 January 2020 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Set for January 23, Flipkart Teaser Suggests

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a 48-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now listed on Flipkart ahead of launch
  • The teaser poster suggests that the phone will launch on January 23
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, packs 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now being teased on Flipkart, and the teaser poster suggests that the phone will launch in India on January 23. The phone was launched just before CES 2020 and is a stripped down variant of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S10 phone launched last year. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Flipkart teaser confirms that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The phone is also teased to arrive with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India launch date, price, more

Flipkart has published a dedicated page on its platform teasing the arrival and confirming the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Refuting previous rumours of a February launch, the teaser poster spotted on the Flipkart app suggests that the phone will launch on January 23. The e-commerce site is also taking registrations of interest on the teaser page, and has made the ‘Notify Me' button live. As mentioned, the teaser page hints at camera specifications, and the front sensor is listed to be at 32-megapixel. Camera features teased include super stable OIS, and live focus. The processor of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is teased to be Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM.

As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will likely be priced close to Rs. 40,000. At unveil earlier this month, Samsung had said that the phone will hit the shelves in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options. It is worth noting that the Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 Lite just weeks before the company is set to unveil its next-gen Galaxy S20 series flagships at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite should run on Android 10, feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It should offer 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM options, and have 128GB storage on board. The phone will support microSD storage expansion (up to 1TB).

The triple rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite should include a 48-megapixel main shooter a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens for clicking close-up photos.On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging support. The phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, but the front camera also supports face unlock.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated February Launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Infinity-O Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launch, Samsung, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
BSNL Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Launched With 200Mbps Speeds, 1.5TB Data FUP

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Set for January 23, Flipkart Teaser Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MarQ by Flipkart Launches Falkon Aerbook Thin-and-Light Laptop
  2. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  3. Realme 5i or Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant Reportedly in Development
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  7. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch Soon in India, Vijay Sales Reveals
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Set for January 23, Flipkart Teaser Suggests
  2. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Launched With 200Mbps Speeds, 1.5TB Data FUP
  3. Fitbit, Garmin, Other Wearable Device Makers to Be Probed by US After Philips Complains
  4. LinkedIn Latest Tech Company to Unveil New Dublin Campus
  5. Apple Pushes Recycling of iPhone With "Daisy" Robot
  6. NASA, Eyeing Moon, Hosts First Public Astronaut Graduation Ceremony
  7. Google Parent Alphabet's Legal Head Leaving Amid Sexual Misconduct Troubles
  8. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: 9 Smartphone Camera Tips to Capture Full Moon Pictures Like A Pro
  9. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: Check India Time, When and Where to Watch
  10. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: 5 Facts You Should Know Before Watching Penumbral Wolf Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.