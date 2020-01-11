Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now being teased on Flipkart, and the teaser poster suggests that the phone will launch in India on January 23. The phone was launched just before CES 2020 and is a stripped down variant of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S10 phone launched last year. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Flipkart teaser confirms that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The phone is also teased to arrive with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India launch date, price, more

Flipkart has published a dedicated page on its platform teasing the arrival and confirming the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Refuting previous rumours of a February launch, the teaser poster spotted on the Flipkart app suggests that the phone will launch on January 23. The e-commerce site is also taking registrations of interest on the teaser page, and has made the ‘Notify Me' button live. As mentioned, the teaser page hints at camera specifications, and the front sensor is listed to be at 32-megapixel. Camera features teased include super stable OIS, and live focus. The processor of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is teased to be Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM.

As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will likely be priced close to Rs. 40,000. At unveil earlier this month, Samsung had said that the phone will hit the shelves in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options. It is worth noting that the Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 Lite just weeks before the company is set to unveil its next-gen Galaxy S20 series flagships at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite should run on Android 10, feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It should offer 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM options, and have 128GB storage on board. The phone will support microSD storage expansion (up to 1TB).

The triple rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite should include a 48-megapixel main shooter a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens for clicking close-up photos.On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging support. The phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, but the front camera also supports face unlock.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated February Launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Infinity-O Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.