Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is set to launch in India tomorrow. The launch will take place through a webcast through Samsung's social media channels. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was announced earlier this month. The smartphone is designed as a toned down version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship. Samsung has provided a triple rear camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite also has an Infinity-O Display (company speak for hole-punch design). The smartphone was showcased at CES 2020 but is yet to be available for purchase in major markets.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch in India details, streaming timing

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch in India will take place through a live webcast at 12pm (noon) IST. Samsung will host the webcast through its social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube.

Flipkart earlier this month teased the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India. Similarly, the Samsung India website has created a dedicated microsite that showcases key features of the smartphone ahead of its official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India (expected), availability details

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India is yet to be revealed. However, the rumour mill has suggested that the latest Galaxy-series phone would go on sale in the country between a price tag of Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 45,000. A recent report has claimed that the phone in a single variant would go on sale precisely at Rs. 39,999 and would be available for purchase in the first week of February. That being said, we need to wait until the formal launch to understand the pricing of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 based on One UI 2.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Samsung has provided the triple rear camera setup on the phone that includes the 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a macro lens that has an f/2.4 lens.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging support. Besides, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

