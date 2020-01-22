Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch will be live streamed starting 12pm (noon) IST.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 18:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is a toned down variant of original Galaxy S10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will take place through a webcast
  • The smartphone is speculated to debut between Rs. 40,000-Rs. 45,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is set to launch in India tomorrow. The launch will take place through a webcast through Samsung's social media channels. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was announced earlier this month. The smartphone is designed as a toned down version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship. Samsung has provided a triple rear camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite also has an Infinity-O Display (company speak for hole-punch design). The smartphone was showcased at CES 2020 but is yet to be available for purchase in major markets.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch in India details, streaming timing

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch in India will take place through a live webcast at 12pm (noon) IST. Samsung will host the webcast through its social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube.

Flipkart earlier this month teased the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India. Similarly, the Samsung India website has created a dedicated microsite that showcases key features of the smartphone ahead of its official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India (expected), availability details

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India is yet to be revealed. However, the rumour mill has suggested that the latest Galaxy-series phone would go on sale in the country between a price tag of Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 45,000. A recent report has claimed that the phone in a single variant would go on sale precisely at Rs. 39,999 and would be available for purchase in the first week of February. That being said, we need to wait until the formal launch to understand the pricing of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 based on One UI 2.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Samsung has provided the triple rear camera setup on the phone that includes the 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a macro lens that has an f/2.4 lens.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging support. Besides, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple 'Has to Help' on Police Access to Encrypted Phones, Trump Says
Coronavirus: China Epidemic May Impact MWC 2020 in Barcelona

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  2. Poco India Chief Reveals Brand's Plans, Says It Will Take on Xiaomi
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  4. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. PSA: Don't Update Twitter for Android on Your Phone
  7. Sony Launches Walkman NW-A105 Media Player With Android in India
  8. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  9. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  10. Qualcomm Says It Is Bullish on Driving Both 4G, 5G Phones in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: China Epidemic May Impact MWC 2020 in Barcelona
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Apple 'Has to Help' on Police Access to Encrypted Phones, Trump Says
  4. Sony Walkman NW-A105 Media Player With Android and Touchscreen Display Launched in India
  5. Apple to Release iPad Keyboard With Scissor Design in 2020: Report
  6. Apple iCloud Backups: How Much of Your iPhone Data Is End-to-End Encrypted and What About Android Backups?
  7. Coronavirus: Xiaomi Introduces ‘Real-Time Pneumonia Epidemic Card’ In Xiao AI to Help Users Stay Informed
  8. Xbox Series X Alleged Live Images Leaked, Reveal the Ports on Microsoft’s Next-Gen Console
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro Updates Bring January 2020 Android Security Patch, Important Fixes
  10. Tencent Bids $148 Million for Online Games Maker Funcom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.