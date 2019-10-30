There have been strong rumours that Samsung has been working on a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the past. This smartphone was rumoured to be a slightly toned-down version of the Galaxy S10 but we didn't have a lot of information about it. A Samsung pho d was recently spotted on Geekbench's database that bears an SM-G770F model number and is thought to be the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite. While the database does not reveal the name of the smartphone, the specifications do match previous rumours.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and was first spotted on Geekbench by Galaxyclub. Samsung ships the Galaxy S10 series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in a few regions of the world. The alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has 8GB of RAM, something that is seen in the Geekbench listing. These specifications are in line with the previous rumours which emerged earlier this month. For those curious, the Galaxy S10 Lite scored 742 and 2,604 in Geekbench 5's single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Interestingly, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is seen running Android 10 and we can expect it to run One UI 2.0 on top. Samsung is working on multiple smartphones at the moment and this alleged Galaxy S10 Lite seems to have similar specifications as the Galaxy A90 5G and the Galaxy A91. The Samsung Galaxy A91 has surfaced online recently revealing key specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It was also rumoured to have a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

More details about the Galaxy S10 Lite are unknown at the moment. However, Sammobile speculates that this smartphone could be launched after the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S11 as Samsung usually first ships its flagship series with the latest version of Android.