Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is seen to run Android 10, featuring a Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8GB of RAM.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 19:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • It has 8GB of RAM while storage details are unknown
  • It will run Android 10 at launch

There have been strong rumours that Samsung has been working on a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the past. This smartphone was rumoured to be a slightly toned-down version of the Galaxy S10 but we didn't have a lot of information about it. A Samsung pho d was recently spotted on Geekbench's database that bears an SM-G770F model number and is thought to be the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite. While the database does not reveal the name of the smartphone, the specifications do match previous rumours.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and was first spotted on Geekbench by Galaxyclub. Samsung ships the Galaxy S10 series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in a few regions of the world. The alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has 8GB of RAM, something that is seen in the Geekbench listing. These specifications are in line with the previous rumours which emerged earlier this month. For those curious, the Galaxy S10 Lite scored 742 and 2,604 in Geekbench 5's single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

samsung galaxy s10 lite galaxyclubnl Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leak

Interestingly, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is seen running Android 10 and we can expect it to run One UI 2.0 on top. Samsung is working on multiple smartphones at the moment and this alleged Galaxy S10 Lite seems to have similar specifications as the Galaxy A90 5G and the Galaxy A91. The Samsung Galaxy A91 has surfaced online recently revealing key specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It was also rumoured to have a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

More details about the Galaxy S10 Lite are unknown at the moment. However, Sammobile speculates that this smartphone could be launched after the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S11 as Samsung usually first ships its flagship series with the latest version of Android.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  6. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  7. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
  8. Mi TV 4X Review
  9. Mi CC9 Pro Camera Specifications, Samples Shared by Xiaomi
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  2. Redmi Y3 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India, Users Report
  3. Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans
  4. Jio Takes Issue With COAI Letter Over Telecoms Catastrophe
  5. Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming Preview Launched, Allows Users to Stream Any Game to an Android Phone
  6. Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Beta Device Lockout Issue, Starts Rolling Out November Security Patch: Report
  7. Nokia Hires 350 Workers to Speed Up 5G Development
  8. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, Junglecat Mobile Gamepad Launched
  9. 2020 iPhone Lineup to Sport 5nm Apple SoC, Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem: Report
  10. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.