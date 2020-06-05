Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Starts Receiving OneUI 2.1 Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is reportedly receiving the One UI 2.1 update in India. The firmware version for the latest update is G770FXXU2BTD2 and it brings the April 2020 Android security patch. The update isn't reportedly available over the air for now, but the rollout should commence in a few days. For now, the firmware version for Indian users can be downloaded via Samsung's Smart Switch software for Windows or Mac. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users are advised caution before downloading the update manually.

Coming to the changelog, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users will get features like Music Share and Quick Share with the update. The One UI 2.1 update brings a new basic Pro video mode in the Camera app. Other added camera features include Night-time Hyperlapse recording, Single Take, My Filters, and more. As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update also brings along the old April 2020 Android security update.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India in January, and the phone is currently priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and at Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 512GB storage option. Key features include 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone has 4,500mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back that houses a 48-megapixel main shooter.

