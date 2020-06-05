Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Starts Receiving OneUI 2.1 Update in India: Report

The firmware version for the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update is G770FXXU2BTD2.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 June 2020 17:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update brings April 2020 security patch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite One UI 2.1 firmware is available for download
  • The OTA update is reported to begin rolling out soon
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update brings new camera features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is reportedly receiving the One UI 2.1 update in India. The firmware version for the latest update is G770FXXU2BTD2 and it brings the April 2020 Android security patch. The update isn't reportedly available over the air for now, but the rollout should commence in a few days. For now, the firmware version for Indian users can be downloaded via Samsung's Smart Switch software for Windows or Mac. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users are advised caution before downloading the update manually.

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update in India. The update comes with version number G770FXXU2BTD2, and the firmware is available for download. Users can download the update via the Smart Switch software for Windows and Mac, or wait out for the OTA update to roll out in a few days. The latest update brings along the dated April 2020 Android security patch. Ensure that you backup your data before beginning the manual download process, and only go ahead if you're confident about the procedure. For novice users, it is best to wait for the OTA update rollout to commence. Keep checking the Software Update section in Settings to see if the One UI 2.1 update has arrived.

Coming to the changelog, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users will get features like Music Share and Quick Share with the update. The One UI 2.1 update brings a new basic Pro video mode in the Camera app. Other added camera features include Night-time Hyperlapse recording, Single Take, My Filters, and more. As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update also brings along the old April 2020 Android security update.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India in January, and the phone is currently priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and at Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 512GB storage option. Key features include 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone has 4,500mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back that houses a 48-megapixel main shooter.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Display is bright and vivid
  • Good overall performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Low-light video isn’t great
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Back scuffs easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
