Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB model has launched in India, and this new variant packs 8GB of RAM alongside. The phone was launched in India last month in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options, and a new 512GB storage option has now been added. This new variant comes with the same specifications (including 8GB of RAM) and design as the 128GB storage option, and the only difference is the increased internal storage space. Key features of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite include the Snapdragon 855 SoC, full-HD+ Infinity-O display, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 44,999. The company is asking for Rs. 5,000 more on the 512GB option, as compared to the 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India. To cushion this increase, Samsung is offering customers an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 in exchange of their old smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB option will go on sale from March 1 i.e., Monday via retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The phone comes in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

Coming to the technicalities, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0, and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage options. There's also a microSD card slot to expand the storage further (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, Samsung has equipped the phone with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There's a large 4,500mAh battery on board with a 25W charger inside the box. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and offers the usual set of connectivity options. Its dimensions are at 75.6x162.5x8.1mm, while the phone weighs 186 grams.