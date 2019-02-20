All of the anticipation is about to end as Samsung finally unveils the Galaxy S10 series and the foldable phone at its Unpacked event in San Francisco today. As all the journalists descend towards the bay for the big event, we build on the hype and do a rundown of all the things we already know about the phones so far. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is largely expected to be made up of three variants - the Samsung Galaxy S10e which is the cheapest and smallest 5.8-inch display variant, the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 vanilla variant, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 6.4-inch most premium variant. The company will also launch its first ever foldable phone alongside the Galaxy S10 series at the event today.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to start at 11am local San Francisco time (12.30am IST on February 21) today. The event will be live streamed on the Samsung official website where you can watch all the details unfold in real-time. The Samsung India website is also taking pre-registrations for the phones to gauge market interest.

Samsung's US website has already started taking reservations for the 'next Galaxy flagship' since last week. All customers who have reserved the new flagship will get a cashback of up to $550 on exchange of their old models and $50 credit for purchase of accessories. All the details on the reservations can be found in our previous report. The Galaxy S10 models are rumoured to start shipping March 8, and their pre-orders are expected to go live tomorrow.

Let's take a look at all the things we already know about the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e, ahead of the grand announcement in a few hours.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e price, colour options (expected)

Starting with the cheapest variant, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is tipped to be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 59,900) for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration. The handset is also said to come in Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Green, and White colour options - with the Blue colour model launching at a later stage.

The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, may carry a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The model could have Black, Green, White, and Blue colour options. In contrast, the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage version of the Galaxy S10 is rumoured to be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 93,900) and have Prism Black, Green, Pearl White, and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 colour options (rumoured)

For the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the leaks suggest that its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant could be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 79,900) and come in Black, Green, White, and Blue colour options, whereas the 8GB RAM/ 512GB model is seen to have a price tag of EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,02,100) and a Prism Black colour variant - unlike the traditional Black paintjob. The Galaxy S10+ is reportedly going to get a 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage variant as well, in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options, along with a price tag of EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,19,900).

The China price of the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black variant with 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage configuration was also leaked recently, and it is tipped to carry a price tag of CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,05,500).

Samsung Galaxy S10e specifications, design (expected)

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S10e will be the most affordable variant of the Galaxy S10 family, and it is said to come with a 5.8-inch Infinity-O Display panel with full-HD+ (2280x1080 pixel) resolution with Gorilla Glass 5, a single selfie camera setup, a dual rear camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This variant was previously rumoured as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, but Samsung's French website recently let it slip that the phone will reach the market as Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10e render (leak)

On the part of other specifications, the Galaxy S10e will also run on Android 9 Pie with One UI. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or Exynos 9820 SoC. It will reportedly be offered in two variants, including 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage. A recent leak also suggested that the phone would feature a 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, design (expected)

Based on numerous past leaks and rumours, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to flaunt an Infinity-O Display panel, with little to no bezels up front. In the leaked renders, the phone is seen featuring a single selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S10 render (leak)

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are rumoured such as Android 9 Pie with One UI as well as 6.1-inch display, and Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC. Further, it is tipped to pack a 3,300mAh battery, support reverse wireless charging, and measure 149.9x71.6x8.1mm.

Additionally, the Galaxy S10 is tipped to feature an ultra-wide 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and 123-degrees field of view, but without OIS and autofocus support. It will be accompanied by a main 12-megapixel sensor with 78-degree field of view and a variable aperture, which would have a range between f/1.5 and f/2.4. However, just like the sensor with the ultra-wide lens, the primary sensor will miss out on autofocus and OIS. Lastly, the Galaxy S10 will also come equipped with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4 and 45-degree field of view). The Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to house the same rear camera setup.

The regular Galaxy S10 model is also reported to include a new 10-megapixel selfie camera along with OIS, Dual Pixel autofocus technology, and 4K video recording support.

The camera features of the Galaxy S10 lineup is likely to include full-HD Super Slow Motion, 4K selfie camera, Best Shot, and HDR10+ support for videos.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specifications, design (expected)

The most premium of the three phones, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to pack dual front cameras and an Infinity-O Display panel. The phone will also come with a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor just like the Samsung Galaxy S10. The phone is said to be largest in size with a 6.4-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ render (leak)

Other specifications of the phone include Android Pie with One UI software, Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 1TB of inbuilt storage. Additionally, the phone is likely to include a large 4,000mAh battery, and will measure at 157.0x75.3x8.1mm.

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Buds expected to launch alongside

Samsung is also set to unveil its foldable phone at the event. The phone was first demoed at the Samsung Developer Conference in November, and was also recently spotted in a leaked promotional video. A tipster recently suggested that the first ever foldable phone from Samsung will be called the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The new model is also rumoured to carry a price tag of around GBP 2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,82,000). A 5G variant of the foldable phone could also debut specifically for the South Korean market. As per a recently leaked promotional video, the Samsung Galaxy Fold should unfold to reveal two screens hidden inside. There will be one screen outside for usage when the phone is folded.

It is tipped to come equipped with two batteries of 2,190mAh capacity each. The two individual batteries, will grant the foldable device a net battery capacity of 4,380mAh.

The company is also expected to launch its wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds as well as talk about the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10. Further, the Galaxy Wearable app recently revealed that the event will also bring the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch as well as Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e smart fitness bands.

We will be reporting live from the ground zero, so stay tuned for all the official details right here at Gadgets 360.

