Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Galaxy S10 Might Be Unveiled at CES 2019, Samsung's Foldable Phone at MWC

 
, 07 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Galaxy S10 Might Be Unveiled at CES 2019, Samsung's Foldable Phone at MWC

Highlights

  • Procurement for parts of Galaxy S10 will begin from October
  • Part procurement for the foldable phone might start in November
  • Samsung has been working on the foldable phone project since 2015

Samsung Galaxy S10, rumoured to be the South Korean giant's next flagship offering, will reportedly be announced around CES 2019, slated for January 8-11, 2019. This will translate into a smaller launch timeline as the Galaxy S9 series was introduced ahead of MWC 2018 in late February. Procurement of parts for the flagship is expected to begin in October this year. Additionally, components for Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone might be assembled starting November 2018.

As per a report by Korean publication The Bell, Samsung Electronics has changed the supplier for parts of the foldable phone that is reportedly scheduled to launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 next year in February. The smartphone has also now been codenamed to Winner from the earlier Valley. The change in names have supposedly been made to signify moving to mass production after the project has been in development since 2015.

As for parts, display panels for the foldable handset are said to be procured from November with a shipment capacity of about 300,000 to 500,000 per month. Prototypes of the smartphone have reportedly been issued to certain major customers at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas this year.

The report notes that the prototype has a total of three OLED panels, with a size of 3.5-inch each. Front of the handset is made up by joining two 3.5-inch panels - to create a 7-inch screen - and the back also has a single 3.5-inch display.

Previous reports about the Galaxy S10 suggest that Samsung is looking to partner with supplier firms in order to find a feasible option to incorporate an under display fingerprint sensor on the upcoming flagship.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Android, Samsung
GrubHub Case Could Be Barometer for New Rules on Independent Contractors
Galaxy S10 Might Be Unveiled at CES 2019, Samsung's Foldable Phone at MWC
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
  2. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale Offers Price Drops on Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy On Nxt
  3. IRCTC App Now Lets You Book Tatkal Tickets Using E-Wallet
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Sale, and More This Week
  5. Jio Fiber Offering Up to 1.1TB of Free Data Per Month at 100Mbps: Report
  6. Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi in Weibo Post
  7. WhatsApp Gets Instagram, Facebook Video Integration With PiP Feature
  8. Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart
  9. Apple Made 4 of the 5 Bestselling Smartphones in Q1: Strategy Analytics
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Expected at CES 2019, Foldable Phone at MWC 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.